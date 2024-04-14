5 best bowling performances in MI vs CSK matches in the IPL ft. Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, April 14.

MI are seventh in the points table with two victories in five games. They are coming into the fixture on the back of a two-game winning streak, with the last one coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Although it was an average effort from the bowlers to concede 199, the batting department was sensational to chase down the total in less than 16 overs.

On the other hand, CSK are positioned third with three victories in five matches. In their last game, they prevailed over the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Chasing down the score of 138, the Chennai-based franchise finished the chase.

On that note, let's check out the five best bowling performances in the MI-CSK contests in the IPL history.

#5 Daniel Sams - 4/30, 2022

In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians met Chennai Super Kings in DY Patil Stadium. Batting first, MI posted a respectable total of 155 on the board, courtesy of Tilak Varma (51*).

In reply, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu were on track to secure CSK a clinical victory. However, Daniel Sams broke their partnership by dismissing Rayudu. Although, the left-arm seamer tried well with figures of 4/30, CSK sealed the game in the last ball of the innings.

#4 Lasith Malinga - 4/37, 2019

Both teams were up against each other in Match 44 of IPL 2019, with MI registering a total of 155 on the board on the back of Rohit Sharma's 67 off 48 balls.

Thereafter, Lasith Malinga took important wickets of Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo and finished with figures of 4/37 in four overs. Aided by other bowlers, Mumbai secured a 46-run victory.

#3 Pragyan Ojha - 3/11, 2013

Back in 2013, Mumbai could only manage to score 139 at a belter of a pitch like Wankhede, despite losing only five wickets.

However, the MI bowlers put the CSK line-up under pressure with their clinical bowling efforts. The best performer among them was Pragyan Ojha, who took 3/11 and paved the way for MI to clinch a victory by 60 runs.

#2 Trent Boult - 4/18, 2020

The Match 41 of IPL 2020 witnessed the arch-rivals clashing in Sharjah. With his swing and pace, MI pacer Trent Boult took the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis and later dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. As a result, Boult finished the innings with figures of 4/18 and restricted CSK to 114.

Thereafter, Ishan Kishan (68*) and Quiinton de Kock (46*) secured a 10-wicket win for MI.

#1 Harbhajan Singh - 5/18, 2011

In IPL 2011, Mumbai Indians batted first and posted a total of 164 on the board, with Rohit Sharma scoring 87 off 48 balls. In reply, Chennai Super Kings were off to a steady start with Michael Hussey (41) and S. Badrinath (71) laying a stable platform for the side.

However, spinner Harbhajan Singh was sensational to dismiss the likes of Suresh Raina and Albie Morkel to finish with figures of 5/18 to help MI win by eight runs.