5 best caught-and-bowls by Indian bowlers

Caught and bowled is one of the many ways bowlers can dismiss batters in the game of cricket. In this mode of dismissal, the bowler takes the catch of the shot hit by a batter off his own bowling.

Most bowlers attempt to execute this dismissal, but it is very challenging to take a catch off one's own bowling. The reason behind this is that the bowler is in his followthrough when the batter plays a shot. The bowler gets very few seconds to judge the catch.

When a batter hits the ball in the air, it gives the bowler enough time to run and execute the catch. However, in the aforementioned scenario, bowlers need to rely heavily on their reflex actions.

In yesterday's ODI match between India and New Zealand, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami took two brilliant caught and bowls to dismiss Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, respectively.

Speaking of caught and bowls, here's a list of five memorable catches taken by bowlers off their own bowling in Indian cricket.

#1 Anil Kumble's catch against Pakistan, 1996

During the 1996 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Anil Kumble bowled a match-winning spell of 3/48 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. One of the three wickets was of Mushtaq Ahmed.

Kumble deceived Ahmed with his spin and got the leading edge of his bat. The ball went towards the off-side, and Kumble raced towards it to complete a fantastic catch. You can watch the video above.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav's c & b, IPL 2022

In the 19th match of the IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Umesh Yadav with a top-quality caught and bowled dismissal. It was Umesh's first ball, and he tried to send the ball out of the park.

Umesh could not connect the shot well. The ball traveled a bit in the air, but Kuldeep covered a lot of ground and completed the catch near the 30-yard circle.

#3 Arshdeep Singh's stunner in IPL 2021

Arshdeep Singh stunned himself and the cricket universe with a top-class caught and bowled dismissal in Match 4 of IPL 2021. Manan Vohra played a straight drive.

The Rajasthan Royals batter timed it to perfection, but a fantastic reflex catch from Punjab Kings bowler Singh helped him bag a wicket.

#4 Munaf Patel's catch on 2nd attempt, 2011

Munaf Patel completed the catch of Kevin Pietersen on the second attempt off his own bowling in the 2011 World Cup match between India and England. Pietersen could not believe his luck as Patel sent him back to the pavilion.

The England batter looked in great touch that night, scoring 31 runs off 22 balls, but his innings came to an end courtesy of Munaf.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin's unbelievable catch, 1987

India battled Australia in the 1987 World Cup in Delhi. Mohammad Azharuddin starred in India's win as he scored an unbeaten 45-ball 54* and took three wickets.

One of his three victims was Craig McDermott. Craig smacked a well-timed shot towards the straight boundary. Azharuddin took one of the greatest catches in World Cup history to send McDermott back to the dressing room.

