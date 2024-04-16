5 best IPL hundreds at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ft. Travis Head 

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a reputation as a batter's paradise. Its small boundary dimensions and an electric atmosphere make it a venue where big scores are the norm. This is further cemented by the fact that it has witnessed the most centuries (14) in IPL history.

The latest addition to that list is none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Travis Head, who blew away the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers during his phenomenal hundred. On Monday (April 15), the southpaw bludgeoned a 39-ball century as SRH went on to post a humongous total of 287/3, the record-best in IPL history.

Although RCB batters tried their best, they fell short by 25 runs, with Dinesh Karthik's freakish knock of 83 (35 balls) taking the hosts closer to the total. It was an absolute run-fest at the venue, which saw a total of 549 runs getting hit.

From brutal displays of power-hitting to elegant strokeplay, the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been host to some outstanding knocks. Head's knock was just the latest chapter in a long history of incredible hundreds at this iconic stadium.

On that note, let's delve into the archives and revisit some of the most memorable IPL centuries ever witnessed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#5 113 off 50 balls - Virat Kohli vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2016

Virat Kohli after playing a blinder vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016

While SRH lifted the silverware in the 2016 IPL season, it is Virat Kohli's improbable campaign that gets talked about the most. The then-RCB skipper was in irrepressible form as he nearly mounted a thousand runs throughout that campaign.

Out of the four hundreds he scored, Kohli's best knock perhaps came against the Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab). It was a must-win game for RCB. They didn't have an ideal start as continuous rain forced it to be a 15-over affair while Punjab won the toss and had an advantage to chase.

The opening duo of Kohli and Chris Gayle, however, remained unperturbed. They tore into the bowling attack, smashing fours and sixes all over the park. Gayle's belligerent 73 off just 32 balls set the tone, and even AB de Villiers' duck couldn't slow Kohli down. He raced to his fourth hundred of the season (113 off 50 balls) as RCB piled up a massive 211/3 in their 15 overs.

Kohli, who had stitches onto his left hand, rose to the occasion and was simply sensational. It was his aggressive best as he struck at a rate of 226.

#4 129* off 52 - AB de Villiers vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2016

In the match against Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2016, many records were shattered by the explosive AB de and the fellow partner Virat Kohli. RCB were put to bat first and after the single-digit exit of Gayle, AB de was called in at number three and one of the greatest displays of batting was witnessed that day.

He scored 129 runs in just 52 deliveries and remained at the crease till the end. Virat and de Villiers broke their previous record of the highest partnership of 215 and they went to partner each other for 229 runs which still remains untouchable.

Kohli played second fiddle for the longest time in the partnership as AB de Villiers put on a show for the fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. ABD smashed eight sixes and five fours as he blew the Gujarat Lions bowlers out of the park. He scored his half-century off 25 deliveries and got to his ton in 43.

Playing in the green jerseys, RCB posted 248/3 in their 20 overs. In return, Gujarat were bowled out for 104, leading to a resounding 144-run win for the RCB.

#3 102 off 41 - Travis Head vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024

Travis Head doing his celebration after a wonderful hundred

The latest entrant on the list, Travis Head, made a remarkable hundred, his first in IPL cricket, against RCB on Monday. His 102 off just 41 balls was a masterclass in brutal hitting that consisted of eight sixes and nine boundaries.

He took particular punishment to the RCB pacers, especially Lockie Ferguson, who bore the brunt of Head's aggression, leaking 24 runs in only nine balls.

This knock was instrumental in setting up a record-breaking total for SRH. They posted a mammoth 287/3, surpassing their own record for the highest IPL score.

#2 158* off 73 - Brendon McCullum vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2008

Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158-run knock in the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008 was a defining moment in the history of the tournament. It wasn't just a brilliant century, it was a statement innings that set the tone for the high-octane brand of cricket in the IPL.

Opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), McCullum started cautiously alongside Sourav Ganguly. But once he settled in, he unleashed carnage. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium became his playground.

He peppered the fence with 10 fours and a staggering 13 sixes, reaching his century in just 73 balls – a record that stood for several years.

Ricky Ponting, who scored 20 runs, was KKR's next-best scorer, demonstrating McCullum's dominance in the game. Riding on a generational knock, KKR posted a huge total of 222/3.

Under the weight of a big total, RCB collapsed and were dismissed for 82 in 15.1 overs. Ajit Agarkar took three wickets, while Ashok Dinda and Sourav Ganguly scalped two apiece to take the visiting side home.

#1 175* off 66 - Chris Gayle vs Pune Warriors India, IPL 2013

Chris Gayle celebrating his marathon knock for RCB

Chris Gayle's 175-run knock against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in the 2013 IPL was an innings for the ages. It wasn't just a century, it was an absolute demolition of the PWI bowling attack, rewriting the record books and etching his name in IPL history.

Playing at his favorite hunting ground, Gayle went on a rampage. He launched into the Pune bowlers from the very first ball, disdainfully clearing the ropes with ridiculous ease. His knock was a symphony of power hitting. He smoked a staggering 17 sixes sailed over the boundary, the most ever recorded in an IPL innings.

He reached his century in a mere 30 balls, the fastest IPL hundred ever. But he wasn't done yet. Gayle continued to torment the bowlers, adding another 75 runs to his tally in next 36 balls.

His knock propelled RCB to a mammoth 263 for 5, the highest team total for the franchise. Gayle's mountainous innings of 175 runs is also the highest individual score by a batter in T20 history.

