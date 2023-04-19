5 best left-arm seamers to play for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) over the years have heavily depended on quality seamers, be it Indian or overseas, and that has been one of the main reasons they have been able to win five IPL titles. This was an area where they struggled last year and ended up in 10th position in the points table.

MI also seem to be in a bit of trouble in the fast bowling department this season due to injuries to some of their key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson and Jofra Archer. However, they have found a potential star in left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who stepped up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Tendulkar conceded just 18 runs in his 2.5 overs that led to Mumbai winning the game by 14 runs. Although he may not have that extra yard of pace, left-arm seamers have become gold dust in the shortest format because of the angle they create.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the best left-arm seamers who have donned the blue and gold of Mumbai Indians:

#5 Jason Behrendorff

Another left-arm pacer who was impressive in Mumbai's win over Hyderabad on Tuesday was Australia's Jason Behrendorff. The tall pacer made his IPL debut for MI in 2019 and was impressive in the few games that he played that season.

Mumbai Indians backed him for the IPL 2023 season as he was traded in from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Injury to both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer has made Behrendorff an even more important part of the current Mumbai team.

He has picked up 11 wickets in nine IPL games and will be crucial to MI's chances this season as they will bank on him to take wickets in the powerplay.

#4 Zaheer Khan

Legendary Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan may have started his IPL career with RCB in the inaugural edition, but he also played for the Mumbai Indians for the next two seasons and also again in the 2014 edition of the league.

In 26 matches for Mumbai, Zaheer picked up 26 wickets at a decent economy rate of just 7.24. The World Cup winner has had a decorated career after which he also joined the coaching setup, becoming the Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians.

#3 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson was a dream addition to the Mumbai Indians squad as he made an instant impact during their victorious 2013 season. Johnson was lethal with the new ball as his combination with Lasith Malinga was sometimes too much for the opposition to handle.

In just 19 games for MI, Johnson picked up a staggering 31 wickets at an average of just 19.35 and a fantastic economy rate of 7.14. Even at the backend of his career, Johnson reunited with the Mumbai Indians and played a crucial role in their win in the IPL 2017 final.

#2 Mitchell McClenaghan

Arguably one of the most impactful overseas players to have played for the Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan was just what the Mumbai Indians needed during the 2015 season.

In 56 games for Mumbai, McClenaghan picked up a staggering 71 wickets and at times also filled in really well in the absence of Malinga. The Kiwi speedster also made a successful comeback to New Zealand's T20I team due to his form for the Mumbai Indians.

#1 Trent Boult

Another Kiwi pacer who had an impact as great as McClenaghan for Mumbai, if not better, was Trent Boult. He was traded in from the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2020 season and that is still regarded as one of the best trades in IPL history.

Boult formed a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah as the Mumbai Indians absolutely coasted to the IPL 2020 title. In 29 games for the franchise, Boult picked up 38 wickets and was arguably the best bowler in the powerplay in that period. He was the clutch player for Mumbai, also winning the Player of the Match award in the 2020 IPL final.

