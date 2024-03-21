5 best moments from CSK-RCB matches ft. Ravindra Jadeja in 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have always had a special rivalry with each other. Often called the southern derby of the IPL, this match-up has always thrown up thrilling encounters galore for the spectators.

The two teams meet each other in the opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22, and we expect another fine contest to be thrown our way.

There have been several moments in CSK-RCB games in the past that have etched their name in the history of the tournament, and it will do us no harm in recollecting them in times of leisure.

In this listicle, we bring to you five such moments from RCB-CSK matches in the past.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja's 62* vs RCB, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja was the star for CSK in this game in 2021. [CSK]

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK ever since he moved south in the 2012 auction, stroked his way to a fire-blazing unbeaten 62 against RCB in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, CSK batted first to pile up 191-4 on the board owing to a half-century from opener Faf du Plessis and Jadeja's late blitzkrieg.

One of the special moments in this innings came when he hit 37 runs in the final over off a hapless Harshal Patel to launch his team towards such a towering total.

The southpaw took just 28 balls to score his runs, which included four boundaries and five sixes! Eventually, CSK won the game by a huge margin of 63 runs.

#2 MS Dhoni's 84* vs RCB, 2019

Dhoni almost won the game single-handedly for CSK in 2019. [CSK]

Who else but MS Dhoni to take centre-stage in one of the finest games in the history of the IPL?

Played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2019, RCB set a target of 162 for CSK to chase down thanks to an early half-century from Parthiv Patel at the top of the order.

In reply, CSK seemed to be in deep trouble before Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu joined hands to steady the ship.

The game went down to the last over, with 26 runs needed for CSK to win. Dhoni tore into Umesh Yadav by carting him for a boundary off the first ball, and sixes off the second, third and fifth balls, with a couple of runs in between.

Needing two runs to win, Dhoni looked to steer the last ball to point but missed. Trying to run off a bye, Shardul Thakur could not make it in time and was run out at the batter's end. RCB went on to win the game by one run.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana's 4-33, 2022

Theekshana was on fire against RCB in 2022. [CSK]

Maheesh Theekshana, CSK's Sri Lankan recruit, also finds himself on this list owing to the brilliant 4-33 he took to restrict the much-vaunted RCB batting order to just 193-9 while chasing a mammoth 217 to win.

CSK could put up such a big total thanks to superb knocks from Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88) but it was thanks largely to Theekshana that they were able to restrict RCB.

The Lankan mystery spinner has often been difficult to read off the pitch and it is only those batters who follow his release point closely who manage to evade his trickery.

#4 Chris Gayle's 75*, 2011

Chris Gayle, once a sought-after name in the IPL, and in the green surrounds of Cubbon Park especially, was the star for RCB in a low-scoring game played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2011.

CSK batted first and could score just 128-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Apart from skipper Dhoni's resuscitating 70*, none of the CSK batters (except Wriddhiman Saha) managed to cross the 20-run mark.

In reply, RCB seemed to be in early trouble when AB de Villiers was stumped for a duck, but the 'Universe Boss' Gayle stepped up to the plate and scored a 50-ball unbeaten 75, which included four boundaries and six sixes. It was enough to take his team over the line.

#5 Shivam Dube's 95* vs RCB, 2022

Shivam Dube scored a brilliant 95* against RCB in 2022. [CSK]

Shivam Dube, who is an integral part of CSK even now, found himself almost scoring a ton against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in IPL 2022.

Batting first, CSK ran up 216-4 in their allotted twenty overs, and this was thanks largely to splendid knocks from Dube and a stellar 88 from Robin Uthappa at the top of the order.

Dube, who came in at number four, took just 46 balls to score 95, but could not get to his century.

Eventually, RCB fell short by 23 runs despite interesting cameos from Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik.