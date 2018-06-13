Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 best Mumbai Indians Players of all time

Mumbai Indians have sure had their share of former and current legends of the game.

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 02:03 IST
67

The former and current captains of the Mi.
Mumbai Indians are one of IPL's most successful franchises

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League, only two teams have managed to lift the coveted cup thrice, viz. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

While the former was banned for two years, Mumbai Indians has been one of the most consistent teams over the years. They won the 2011 Champions League Twenty20 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

If we take brand value into account, Mumbai Indians was estimated at $100+ million making them the most valued IPL team among the franchises.

From Ricky Ponting to Sanath Jayasuriya to Shaun Pollock, a plethora of big names have played for the franchise.

Currently captained by Rohit Sharma, the team has Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach and Shane Bond as the bowling coach.

Let's take a look at five most prominent players to have represented the Mumbai based franchise over the years.

#5 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has won four IPL titles

One of the only two players to have won four IPL titles (the other being Ambati Rayadu,) Sharma was picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2011.

Transcending from a player to the captain in 2013, Sharma has led MI to IPL victories thrice.

"The Hitman" has played 173 matches in total, scoring 4493 runs. He even has a remarkable feat of picking up a hattrick (though it came during his time for Deccan Chargers). 

An integral part of the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup, Sharma has proved time and again why he should be the numero uno priority for retention.

Be it his 109* in 60 balls against KKR in 2012 or his 26 fifties for the side, Rohit has a lot left in him, and the Mumbai Indians are sure to benefit from his terrific performances.

Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma
