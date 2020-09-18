5 career-redefining IPL seasons for overseas players

We all know several Indian cricketers who became household names following a wonderful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravindra Jadeja (Rajasthan Royals, 2008) and Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians, 2016) are some names among many that achieved great international success after a strong showing in the league.

However, the league was not set up purely for the benefit of Indian players - several foreign players too have tasted immense success. While teams have often retained proven international performers given the cap on foreign players in a team, some players have used the IPL as a launchpad for recognition by national selectors.

Here, we look at some foreign players who either got noticed by the selectors shortly after a breakthrough season, or were able to stake their claim for selection in T20 Internationals as well as the other formats.

#5 Andrew Tye (IPL 2018)

One season after his magnificent debut, Tye emerged as the highest wicket-taker

In an attempt to resuscitate a spiralling campaign, Andrew Tye was called up as a replacement player for the Gujarat Lions in 2017.

In a league where most franchises rely on overseas pacers for their express pace, Tye unleashed his yorkers and knuckle-ball on the unsuspecting Indian audience to grab a hat-trick, and five wickets in total, against Rising Pune Supergiant. It would be his second of three hat-tricks in 2017.

The franchises took note, and there ensued a bidding war for Tye's services in the 2018 mega-auction, with Punjab becoming his new home. Although the Kings XI were unable to string consistent performances together, Tye shone - 24 wickets in all, walking away with the Purple Cap for the season.

The Australian selectors were not to be left far behind, as they awarded Tye a central contract for the 2018-2019 season. He emerged as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in the year 2018. Tye was recently part of the touring squad for Australia's tour to England, and will ply his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

#4 Shaun Marsh (IPL 2008)

Despite not playing many T20Is, Shaun Marsh became the first name on the KXIP team sheet.

The inaugural IPL was a chance for one and all to impress, as in 2008, it was one of the few tournaments of its size. It drew crowds to stadiums, and also brought in foreign players keen to make a mark in a lucrative league. One of them was young Shaun Marsh, the Western Australian with an appetite for runs.

Opening the batting for the Kings XI, Marsh went on to amass the most number of runs that year - 616 in total, including a blistering century in the final league game. While the Kings's run ended in the semifinals (back when there were no IPL playoffs!), Marsh was able to cement himself as the pivotal piece in KXIP's top-order batting.

The young southpaw was handed a T20I debut in June of the same year, and made promising debuts both in the T20 and the ODI format. Till date, Marsh remains relevant in the Australian board's considerations. He scored memorable centuries in the home Ashes series in 2017/18 and was trusted when the infamous ball-tampering scandal engulfed some of the team's top cricketers.