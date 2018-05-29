IPL 2018: 6 costliest dropped catches in the tournament

6 expensive catches dropped in the IPL 2018.

Jadeja dropped two catches in a row

'Catches win matches' is an old saying in cricket which has no expiry date. Good fielding always save some valuable runs for a team in a cricket match. In the T20 format of cricket, where even a small margin of error is unacceptable, drop catches might alter the entire course of a match.

Drop catches will always hurt the fielding side and might affect the bowlers psychologically.

Nowadays, it is expected from the fielders to put some extra effort in the field and to take some tough catches.

We have witnessed some brilliant catches in the IPL 2018. But, few catches were dropped in the tournament which changed the outcomes of some matches. Let's take a look at the 6 costliest catches dropped in the IPL 2018.

#6 Ravindra Jadeja's double drop vs KKR

Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings is one of the best fielders in the world. Even Jaddu dropped back to back catches in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3, 2018, at the Eden garden.

On batting first, CSK posted a total of 177-5 in 20 overs with the help of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who scored 43 runs in 25 balls. In the second innings, Jadeja at mid-off dropped two consecutive straightforward catches of Sunil Narine who was on 6 runs.

Then, Narine added 26 crucial runs and scored 32 runs in 20 balls which provided a platform for KKR's chase.

KKR chased down the target in 17.4 overs with the help of Shubman Gill who scored a brilliant knock of 57 runs in 36 balls and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik who blasted 45 runs in 18 balls.

It is an absolute shock for all CSK fans to see Jadeja dropping two simple catches in an over.