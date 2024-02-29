5 crazy pitch invasions in T20 leagues ft. WPL 2024 

The passionate nature of cricket fans is undeniable and sometimes that passion can spill over onto the field in the form of pitch invasions. While these incidents can be disruptive and even dangerous, they can also be strangely entertaining in hindsight.

The rise of social media has further amplified the visibility of these incidents, with viral videos capturing the intensity and unpredictability of fan invasions.

On February 28, another hilarious incident took place when a fan invaded the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) in Bengaluru. As the fan was making rounds around the ground, the UPW skipper, who was keeping the wickets, tried to tackle the fan.

On that note, here is a list of five crazy pitch invasions in T20 leagues.

#5 PSL 2017 - Darren Sammy clicks selfie with a pitch-invading fan

Expand Tweet

During the third and final qualifying game between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition, a fan took to the pitch and headed towards the bowling end to take a selfie with West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy.

The fan had his mobile in his hand and ran straight towards the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain. Sammy, a cool customer, saw the light side of the situation and put his arm around the fan and captured a now-iconic selfie.

Everyone in the stadium, including the Peshawar camp, appeared to have a laugh over the incident.

#4 2023 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) - Masked men invade pitch

Two masked men invade a women's Big Bash League game

Two shirtless and masked men evaded security and jumped the fence at Karen Rolton Oval, disrupting the Match 40 of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

This incident, unlike the lighthearted ones often seen in T20 leagues, raised concerns about security protocols and the potential safety risks posed by such intrusions.

Thankfully, the invaders were apprehended quickly and the match resumed without further disruption. It occurred during the first innings of the game, where the Thunders made 118/6 before Adelaide successfully clinched the target with six wickets in hand.

#3 Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 - When a man in boxers tried to distract Sydney Sixers' batter

A bare-chested man tried to distract Daniel Hughes

During a Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes on December 11, a man wearing only boxers invaded the pitch in an attempt to distract Daniel Hughes. The Sydney batter, who replaced Steve Smith for the match, was steering his side home during a run-chase of 136.

As the second innings was progressing, a bare-chested man in just his boxers went straight to Hughes and started to perform a bizarre dance. The grown man was then whiskered away by security. Just after the incident, another invader tried to do the same before he was rugby-tackled to send him out of the field.

Hughes' 60* led the Sixers to a six-wicket win with four balls to spare.

#2 IPL 2022 - When a fan tried to meet MS Dhoni

No matter the stadium, MS Dhoni always receives the same amount of attention, and the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is well-known for having a fervent fanbase.

This fandom was evident during an IPL match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a fan breached the security to meet Dhoni.

Even though Dhoni and Co. had little hope of qualifying for the playoffs, it was a sea of yellow during the game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With Dhoni's future uncertain, the supporters decided to back CSK once more.

A fan managed to get past the stadium's security and inside the ground to meet Dhoni during the game. But the umpires covered for him, preventing him from getting near the CSK captain. The supporter was soon apprehended and removed by the Brabourne Stadium security personnel.

As far as the match was concerned, CSK lost the encounter by five wickets. It was their last game of the season as well.

#1 WPL 2024 - Alyssa Healy tackling an invader

Alyssa Healy tackling an invader

As mentioned above, the sixth match of WPL 2024, played between MI and UPW, saw a fan invade the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The disruption occurred near the end of Mumbai's innings when a fan breached security and entered the field of play.

The incident quickly drew the attention of players and security alike. UP captain Alyssa Healy took matters into her own hands, bravely tackling the pitch invader.

Expand Tweet

Her swift actions aided security personnel in apprehending the individual and restoring order to the match. Just before getting handled by the security team, the fan pulled out a jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to show his love for the franchise.

