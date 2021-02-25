5 legends who made their international debut before their teammate was born

Cricket has evolved a lot over the last few years. Earlier, Tests and ODIs were the only two forms of this game. However, T20 and T10 cricket have gained massive popularity of late.

The shorter formats provide top-quality entertainment to the fans, the matches do not last long, and veteran players have an opportunity to extend their careers.

The likes of Praveen Tambe, Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, and others have aged like fine wine, featuring in the shorter formats regularly.

This listicle will look at five cricket legends who had already made their international debut even before one of their junior teammates was born.

5. Chris Gayle - International cricket debut in 1999, played with Naseem Shah - born in 2003

Universe Boss Chris Gayle is the most successful player in T20 cricket history. The Caribbean legend has mastered the game's shortest format and aggregated 13,691 runs in 413 T20 matches.

Gayle played his first international match against Team India at Toronto in 1999. Recently, the West Indian opener turned up for the Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League 2021.

During the Gladiators' battle against the Karachi Kings, 18-year-old Naseem Shah and Gayle featured in the same playing XI.

Shah was born on February 15, 2003. Thus, Gayle had earned four years of international cricket experience before his Quetta Gladiators teammate was even born!

4. Shahid Afridi - International cricket debut in 1996 - played with Asitha Fernando - born in 1997

Shahid Afridi captained the Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League after Sarfaraz Ahmed had to pull out of the competition

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi came into the limelight with his aggressive batting. Afridi made his ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in 1996.

He has maintained his fitness well enough and still plays in various T20 leagues.

Last year, Shahid Afridi turned up for the Galle Gladiators in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. His team reached the final, where they lost to the Jaffna Stallions.

🇱🇰 That maiden Test wicket feeling for Asitha Fernando 🎉#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/HMWqlPnzHh — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2021

Shahid Afridi played a memorable 58-run knock against the Stallions when the two teams met for the first time in LPL 2020. Afridi captained the Galle-based franchise. The Gladiators playing XI also featured Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando, who was born in 1997.