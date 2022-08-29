5 cricketers who love cooking

Cricketers are no less than celebrities in the modern era of sport. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and many others have millions of fans across the world. They are among the most followed athletes on social media platforms.

Since cricketers are touring all the time, one of the most important skills needed is to cook food. When cricketers visit foreign countries, it is not always guaranteed that they will get the food they like to have. In such a situation, their culinary skills can prove to be handy.

Not all cricketers are known to be good cooks, but here's a list of five players who have shown their culinary skills on social media.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Star Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane tried his hands at cooking during the lockdown period in 2020. He helped his wife Radhika Dhopavkar in the kitchen and cooked the entire dinner himself on a few days.

Rahane shared a couple of photos of himself making coriander rice on Instagram in 2020. His wife cheekily wrote in the comments box that he should cook everyday.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Another Indian player to feature on this list is Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. He used to regularly share photos of dishes made by him on his Instagram handle during the 2020 lockdown.

One such photo was of an avocado-banana smoothie made by him.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave himself the tag of 'Master Chef' during the lockdown last year. He would frequently post about his contributions to the family's kitchen.

Here are some of the posts shared by Harbhajan:

#4 Stephen Fleming

Harbhajan Singh played a couple of seasons for the Chennai Super Kings. During one of the IPL tournaments, he participated in a cooking event alongside the team's coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming.

Harbhajan shared a photo from the event on Instagram in November 2020, where the two former players can be seen cooking together.

#5 Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2 Check out a recent Sangakkara family recipe that we lent our friends in London, @kolamba .ldn - our fiery Pol Sambol (coconut sambol) is always a winner Check out a recent Sangakkara family recipe that we lent our friends in London, @kolamba.ldn - our fiery Pol Sambol (coconut sambol) is always a winner 🔥 https://t.co/ovR7nekcX4

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara prepared a traditional Sri Lankan dish named Pol Sambol during his time away from home in February 2020. He shared the photos on Twitter, hinting that he is a regular in the kitchen.

Apart from the names mentioned in this list, Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina also shared pictures and videos of themselves cooking food during lockdown.

