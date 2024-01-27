5 epic wicket celebrations in cricket right now ft. Kevin Sinclair

Kevin Sinclair stunned the cricket world by pulling off an epic celebration during the pink-ball Test between West Indies and Australia. The spin bowler dismissed Usman Khawaja caught to open his account with the ball in the game.

After Alick Athanaze took the catch at first slip to send Khawaja back to the dressing room, Kevin Sinclair executed a double somersault to wow the cricket fans. Even commentators Michael Vaughan, Ian Smith and Allan Border was awestruck after watching Kevin Sinclair's celebration. Here is the clip:

In this listicle now, we will look at the top five most impressive celebrations by active bowlers after taking a wicket in cricket.

#1 Kevin Sinclair - Double somersault celebration

The list starts with Kevin Sinclair, who has a habit of executing a double somersault whenever he takes a wicket. Sinclair is an off spin-bowling all-rounder, who has played seven ODIs and six T20Is for the West Indies team so far.

He has celebrated his wickets with a double somersault on multiple occasions in the past, but it got the highest attention when he pulled it off during the pink-ball Test match against Australia.

#2 Mohammed Siraj - Siuuu celebration

Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved pacers in world cricket right now. There was a time when batters dominated him and scored heaps of runs off his bowling, but now, Siraj has the ability to single-handedly destroy any batting unit.

The fast bowler has also added a fantastic celebration to his game. Whenever he takes an important wicket, Siraj celebrates with a Siuuu move like football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi - Shoe call celebration

Tabraiz Shamsi is a former world number one T20I bowler. The left-arm wrist-spinner has a habit of entertaining the cricket fans with his unique celebrations on the field.

While Shamsi has pulled off magic tricks after taking wickets, his best celebration is the shoe-call one, where he takes off one of his shoes and dials a number. Explaining the celebration style, Rassie van der Dussen said in a press conference in 2019:

“Yeah Shamsi always phones to Immy (Imran Tahir). Immy is obviously one of his heroes, and they work together a lot."

#4 Sheldon Cottrell - Salute celebration

Whenever Kevin Sinclair's West Indies teammate Sheldon Cottrell takes a wicket, he marches like he is in a parade, performs the salute and then pumps up in grand style. His celebration style is one of the best across all sports.

Speaking with BBC in February 2019, Cottrell explained his celebration style and said:

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force. I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army.”

#5 Wayne Parnell - Cristiano Ronaldo's Zen celebration

Like Mohammed Siraj, South Africa's left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell also performs Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after taking a wicket. While Siraj does the Siuuu celebration, Parnell has opted for the Zen celebration style of Ronaldo.

Expand Tweet

In a video shared by Proteas Men on Instagram in October 2022, Parnell said that he has been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo for a long time. He further mentioned that he loves Ronaldo's resilience and never-say-die attitude.

