5 expensive cricketers who can be released to be bought back in IPL auction

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 08 Nov 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The auction of Indian Premier League 2019 is around the corner and the exhilaration and enthusiasm for knowing the list of retained and released players by the franchises are increasing by leaps and bounds among the fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced an off-season trading window for the first time in the history of IPL in which teams are allowed to swap and trade players even before the auctions. Specific teams have already tried their hands in the trading window whilst some teams are still quiet and haven't shown much interest in the trading window.

There are certain teams who bought some few players at huge amounts in the last season but unfortunately, the players turned out to be big upsets. Those franchises would like to get back the money in their purse by releasing those players and perhaps bringing them back at a lesser sum.

In the following slides, we will have a look at the 5 expensive cricketers who can be released now & can be bought back cheaply in IPL auction:

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin ( 7.6 cr ) - KXIP

Kings XI Punjab's campaign in the previous season of Indian Premier League was no less than a rollercoaster ride. The star-studded line-up had a scintillating start in the first half of the tournament largely due to an inspiring team effort but the team lost their way amidst the tournament and eventually ended up on the 7th rank by the end of the league.

Before the IPL 2018 auctions, Kings XI had retained just one player in the form of Axar Patel. The team bought the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Karun Nair to strengthen its batting line-up whilst the bowling department of boosted up by Andre Tye's inclusion.

The team then required someone who can perform the captaincy duties for which they bought Ravichandran Ashwin at a hefty amount of 7.6 crores in the auctions. The ace spinner performed the role of captaincy brilliantly in the first 7 matches of the tournament but as mentioned above, he seemed to lose the momentum in the second half of the tournament.

At the same time, Ravi Ashwin's form in while ball cricket is disappearing with time. The KXIP captain is no more the part of India's limited overs side and is unlikely to be picked in near future. Thus, it is a bit expensive for Punjab to retain the Tamil Nadu born cricketer at such a big amount and it will be better for them to rather let him go, now, and pick him for a cheaper price in the IPL auctions 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT