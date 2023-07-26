5 most expensive overs bowled by Rashid Khan in T20s

Rashid Khan is arguably the most sought-after player in the shortest format of the game. The impact he provides with his wicket-taking prowess as well as his ability to restrict runs is unmatched.

However, that being said, much like other bowlers, he is also susceptible to a poor day at the office. Rashid's sheen of invincibility is, on rare occasions, overpowered by either the batter's purple patch or pristine batting conditions.

The leg-spinner has played 410 T20 matches, having claimed 556 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.45. Given that he is not the greatest turner of the ball, the Afghan does not need a rank turner to work his magic and is proficient across all terrains, making him a huge asset to the team.

While it is natural that some of his best displays have come in the subcontinent, it does not diminish his achievements overseas, such as in the Big Bash League (BBL) for example.

Rashid Khan bowling an expensive over becomes a headline since he is one of the most miserly bowlers on the circuit, and imagining him being hit for a flurry of boundaries is often unfathomable at times.

On that note, here are the ace spinner's five most expensive overs in T20 cricket.

#5 25 runs (Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes at Hobart, December 13, 2020)

Rashid Khan has developed a cult following in Adelaide after representing the Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) for a while now. He has delivered consistently but has had his low moments as well.

One such occasion came during the 2020-21 season during a home match against the Hobart Hurricanes. Rashid was taken apart by D'Arcy Short in the third over of his spell. The left-handed batter hit three sixes and a four along with a couple of stray runs to claim 25 runs in the space of six balls.

The leg-spinner made a strong comeback to finish his spell on a high note. Bowling the 17th over, he conceded only four runs and took a wicket to end with figures of 1-38.

#4 26 runs (MI New York v Seattle Orcas at Morrisville, July 25, 2023)

One of Rashid Khan's most expensive over in his franchise cricket career came in his most recent appearance.

Representing the MI New York in the 2023 Major League Cricket (MLC), the spinner was taken apart for 28 runs in a clash against the Seattle Orcas.

Heinrich Klaasen recorded a historic ton and smashed three sixes in a single over off Rashid's en route to the landmark. The Afghan finished with figures of 2-41, which strangely included a maiden over as well.

#3 27 runs (Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali, April 19, 2018)

Rashid Khan faced the wrath of the imperious Chris Gayle during an encounter between the Kings XI Punjab (renamed to Punjab Kings) and the SunRisers Hyderabad during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The destructive batter struck four consecutive sixes to score 27 runs in total off the leg-spinner's over. Rashid also bowled the final over of the innings, where he conceded 13 runs and finished with dismal bowling figures of 1-55.

Gayle marked the onslaught with a hundred, which allowed the hosts to post 193-3 in 20 overs. SRH fell short of the target by 15 runs in the end.

#2 28 runs (MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Cape Town, January 18, 2023)

Rashid Khan's most expensive over in franchise cricket came during the inaugural edition of the SA20 earlier in 2023. MI Cape Town were heading to a victory after reducing 91-5 in the 13th over having set them a target of 172.

However, former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Marco Jansen had other plans. He scored 66 runs off 28 deliveries as the Aiden Markram-led side won the contest by two wickets.

In the 16th over of the innings, Jansen struck Rashid four fours and a six off to change the complexion of the game. The over came across as a sweet win for Jansen as he was hit for three sixes in one over by Rashid during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 29 runs (Afghanistan v South Africa at Wankhede, March 20, 2016)

Rashid Khan broke into the international scene as a youngster during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India after he made his debut in late 2015. He got a rough introduction by none other than AB de Villiers during a group stage encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

While bowling the 17th over of the innings, he was hit for 29 runs, which remains the most expensive over of his career to date. De Villiers hit one four and four sixes, three of which came in succession to hand Rashid figures of 0-51 off his four overs.

Will any batter score 30 or more runs against the leg-spinner in the future? Let us know what you think.