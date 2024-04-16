5 most expensive Ravichandran Ashwin spells in IPL history ft. 2024 vs KKR

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a legendary spinner across all the formats of the game. In particular, his ability to contain runs in crunch situations through his variations and line-length is commendable.

In the last few years, he has been able to secure consistent wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. This was the reason for him getting a call-up to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, the veteran spinner has leaked runs as well in the past. Let's check out the five occasions, where Ashwin has proved to be expensive in the IPL history.

#5 0/46 vs RCB, 2012

Back in 2012, Ravichandran Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the 13th game of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and batted first.

Opening the bowling, Ashwin was taken to the cleaners by Mayank Agarwal (45) and Chris Gayle (68). Afterwards, Virat Kohli also contributed 57 off 46, as RCB posted 205 on the board, while the spinner finished with figures of 0/46 in four overs.

In response, Faf du Plessis (71) was the top-scorer for CSK as they chased down the score on the last ball.

#4 1/47 vs CSK, 2021

In the 2021 season, Ashwin represented Delhi Capitals, as they faced the Super Kings. The experienced spinner did well initially to dismiss Moeen Ali (36); however, he went on to concede a total of 47 runs in four overs. Suresh Raina (54) was the top batter for CSK, as they posted 188 on the board.

Thereafter, Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) were terrific with their performances to help the Capitals secure an easy victory.

#3 0/47 vs KKR, 2019

The sixth game of the 2019 season witnessed Punjab Kings (PBKS) clashing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Robin Uthappa (67*), Nitish Rana (63) and Andre Russell (48) were relentless with their hitting, as KKR posted 218 on the board. Ravinchandran Ashwin went wicketless, and gave away 47 runs. Thereafter, Punjab lost the game by 28 runs.

#2 0/49 vs KKR, 2024

In the recent game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Knight Riders, Ravinchandran Ashwin proved to be quite expensive as he leaked 49 runs in four overs.

Especially, he proved to be ineffective against the in-form Sunil Narine (109 off 56). As a result, KKR compiled a mammoth total of 223.

#1 0/53 vs SRH, 2018

In Match 16 of IPL 2018, Ravichandran Ashwin's Punjab clashed against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mohali. Batting first, Punjab posted 193 on the board, courtesy of Chris Gayle (104*).

Thereafter, SRH lost two wickets in the powerplay. However, Manish Pandey (57*) and Kane Williamson (54*) attacked Ashwin to increase the team's tempo. The veteran spinner went on to concede 53 runs off four overs. However, Mohit Sharma and Andre Tye took two wickets for PBKS to help them win by 15 runs.

