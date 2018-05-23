Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 batsmen who you didn't know have picked one wicket in IPL

    An Indian captain, record holder of the highest individual T20I score and a legendary Australian are a part of this lesser known record list

    Kushagra Agarwal
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 12:37 IST
    17.00K

    Rahane has been a prolific run scorer for Rajasthan Royals over the years
    Rahane has been a prolific run scorer for Rajasthan Royals over the years

    IPL is the mother of all entertainment. Every time one feels that the league has gone past its prime, the IPL comes up with something even more eye-catching and constantly compels the viewers to expect the unexpected.

    We cover one such unexpected thing which must have gone pretty much unnoticed at the time of its occurrence. Let's have a look at five famous batsmen in the league who most of us don't know have picked a wicket in the Indian T20 extravaganza.

    #1 Ajinkya Rahane

    The first thing one has in his head when thinking of Ajinkya Rahane is his present franchise Rajasthan Royals. Bought by the Royals in 2011, Rahane has been a consistent performer at the top order and was the management's automatic choice of skipper when Steve Smith was banned from the event this year.

    However, the right-handed opener's first tryst with IPL came with his home franchise of Mumbai Indians for whom he played 10 matches in the first two IPL editions.

    In their league match against Kings XI Punjab in 2009, Mumbai captain Sachin Tendulkar tossed the ball to Rahane as the dry Centurion track was assisting the spinners. With Harbhajan Singh and JP Duminy already having bowled out their quota of overs, Rahane's slower bowling was called for.

    After a couple of poor deliveries, Rahane foxed Luke Pomersbach with a flighted one that pitched on leg stump. However, the ball went across the left-hander to hit the top of middle stump.

    That was the only over that Ajinkya Rahane bowled in his entire IPL career till date. In fact, he is yet to bowl in any form of international cricket and could well be used to break a partnership.

    Also Read: 5 Players who might lose their spot in ODI side after IPL 2018

