5 fastest hundreds by an overseas batter in the IPL ft. Heinrich Klaasen

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some brilliant centuries and record-breaking innings over the years. Some of the most explosive T20 knocks have been played in this league.

While Indian batters have shown their class, overseas batters haven't been behind either, lighting up the league with their sensational batting performances. From Chris Gayle to AB De Villiers and David Warner, several overseas stars have smashed brilliant hundreds in the IPL.

Some of these centuries are not just the fastest in the league but also across T20 cricket. On that note, here are the top five fastest hundreds by overseas batters in IPL history.

#5 Will Jacks

West Indies v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 IPL season against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, English batter Will Jacks slammed what's now the fifth-fastest hundred in league history by an overseas batter.

The right-hander scored a century off 41 balls, making exactly 100 not out, including five boundaries and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 243.90 as RCB chased down a target of 201 in just 16 overs, making it one of the best-ever hundreds in the IPL.

#4 Travis Head

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Explosive Australian and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head has been among the best overseas batters recently in the IPL.

The left-hander had a terrific 2024 season where SRH made it to the final as well. Against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, he recorded the fourth-fastest century by an overseas batter.

Head made 102 off 41 but got to his century off just 39 balls. He hammered nine fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 248.78, taking the RCB bowlers to the cleaners as SRH put up 287-3, the highest total in league history.

#3 David Miller

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

South African batter David Miller has also been among the top overseas batters in IPL history. In the 2014 season while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), against RCB in Mohali, Miller scored the third-fastest century by an overseas batter in the tournament.

The left-hander scored an unbeaten century off 38 balls. He made 101 off 38, hitting eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 265.78. His blistering unbeaten ton also helped his team chase down 191 in just 18 overs after being reduced to 64-4 at one stage.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

SRH wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen is another overseas star who has established himself among the current top overseas batters in the league. In the ongoing 2025 season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, Klaasen smashed the second-fastest ton by an overseas batter in the league.

The right-hander made an unbeaten 105 off 39, bringing up his ton off just 37 balls. He slammed seven boundaries and nine maximums at a strike rate of 269.23 as SRH posted a mammoth total of 278-3 after batting first.

#1 Chris Gayle

Deccan Chargers vs Bangalore Royal Challengers - IPL 2012 - Source: Getty

Veteran West Indies batter and T20 superstar 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest hundred in IPL history, which is also the fastest by an overseas batter. Playing for RCB in the 2013 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gayle played a historic knock against Pune Warriors India.

The left-hander scored a century off just 30 balls. He made an unbeaten 175 off 66, smashing 13 fours and 17 sixes at a strike rate of 265.15 as he hammered the bowlers all over the park for fun. Gayle's unbeaten 175 remains one of the most iconic knocks not just in IPL but also in T20 history.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More