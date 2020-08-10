5 former IPL captains who are now coaches of franchises

IPL 2020 is just around the corner as the cricket universe gears up to witness a unique edition of the popular T20 competition. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's edition of the IPL will start in the UAE next month.

Almost all the players will have no match practice heading into IPL 2020, which is why the coaching staff's significance will increase by leaps and bounds this year. All IPL franchises have big names in their backroom staff, with most of them having participated in the IPL as a player as well.

In this article, we take a look at five former IPL captains who are now coaches of franchises.

Five former IPL captains who are now coaches of franchises:

#5: Anil Kumble

(Captained RCB, Head coach of KXIP)

Anil Kumble played for his home franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first three seasons of the IPL.

After RCB had a dismal season in 2008, Kumble changed the fortunes of the team in 2009 by leading the franchise to their first IPL final in South Africa. Despite Kumble's best efforts in the bowling department, RCB could not beat Deccan Chargers in the summit clash.

Next year, RCB reached the final-four once again but ended the season in third place.

Kumble played 42 IPL matches in his career, scalping 45 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.58. He led RCB in 26 games, and under his captaincy, the franchise won 15 matches.

Kings XI Punjab have roped Kumble as their head coach for IPL 2020. The former Indian cricket team coach has formed a great group of players at the franchise. The Mohali-based franchise will start as one of the favourites to win IPL this year.

#4: Brendon McCullum

(Captained KKR and GL, Head coach of KKR)

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is one of the few batsmen to have scored a century on IPL debut. The wicketkeeper batsman was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three seasons of the IPL and then returned for another stint with the franchise in 2012-13.

McCullum got an opportunity to lead the Knight Riders in 2009. However, KKR could not make it to the last four of the IPL that year. Seven years later, the Kiwi player led the Gujarat Lions against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a match which the Rajkot-based franchise lost by 144 runs.

The 38-year-old has managed to win only three of 14 IPL games as captain. His former franchise KKR appointed him as their head coach for IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see how he fares in a different avatar.