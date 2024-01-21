5 former Mumbai Indians players who are playing for MI Emirates in ILT20 2024 ft. Ambati Rayudu

ILT20 side MI Emirates are one of the three teams in the tournament that are owned by entities with IPL connections. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals are the other two sides.

MI Emirates, owned by Reliance Industries, stand out as one of the most high-profile teams in the tournament. The team, who secured third place last season, have already commenced their campaign with a match against Dubai Capitals.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter, has assumed the captaincy, taking over from Kieron Pollard. This decision follows Pooran's successful leadership of MI New York, leading the team to triumph in the first edition of the USA's Major Cricket League last year.

Here we take a look 5 former Mumbai Indians players who are playing for MI Emirates in ILT20 2024:

#5 Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will be a leading batter for MI Emirates

Corey Anderson was part of Mumbai Indians in IPL 7. He made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and got his first player-of-the-match award against Kings XI Punjab on May 3, 2014, where he picked up a wicket and chipped in with 35 runs off 25 balls.

He was the star of the show when he smashed 95 off 44 balls against the Rajasthan Royals and led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs. He got off to a good start in IPL 8 where he smashed two half-centuries early on but injury saw him get sidelined for the rest of the season.

In February 2017, he was snapped up by the Delhi Daredevils for INR 1 crore.

#4 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo will add balance to MI Emirates

Dwayne Bravo is an IPL legend. He started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and was part of the side for the first three years. He played 161 matches throughout his IPL career, scoring 1560 runs and picking up 183 wickets.

When Bravo went to Chennai Super Kings, he recommended Kieron Pollard as his replacement for the Mumbai Indians and this proved to be an excellent acquisition. Bravo played 20 games for the Mumbai Indians across the three seasons where he scored 457 runs and picked up 26 wickets. He is now an important part of MI Emirates.

#3 Trent Boult

Boult will lead the charge for MI Emirates

Mumbai Indians acquired Trent Boult from Delhi ahead of the 13th IPL season. He was an important member of Mumbai Indians and played a key role in their triumph in the 2020 IPL. He was named Player of the Match in the final that year, returning figures of 3/30.

The left-arm seamer picked up 25 wickets during that edition and was only behind Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah in the wicket-takers list. Quite surprisingly, he was released by the side and was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals. He is now leading the bowling attack for MI Emirates.

#2 Kieron Pollard

Pollard will be a key player for MI Emirates

Kieron Pollard is a Mumbai Indian superstar who played 189 matches in his IPL career for the side. He scored 3412 runs with an average of 28.67, which includes 16 half-centuries and a highest IPL score of 87*.

In IPL 2022, Mumbai retained Pollard for INR 6 crore. He played his final IPL game for Mumbai Indians in May 2022 against Kolkata at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, where he scored 15 runs off 16 balls.

Pollard joined Mumbai Indians in 2010 and was a key part of the side where he picked up five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. He is now part of the coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians but will be a key batter for MI Emirates.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will play for MI Emirates

Ambati Rayudu will appear for the MI Emirates this season. He was part of Mumbai Indians for eight seasons, starting in 2010, and bagged three IPL titles for the side.

Mumbai Indians retained Rayudu ahead of IPL 2011 during a squad overhaul. He was consistent for the side and was once again retained by MI before IPL 2014.

In 2015, Rayudu showed his class when he scored 281 runs at a strike rate of 145, remaining unbeaten on five occasions. He was then acquired by the Chennai Super Kings.

