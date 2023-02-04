5 great players who failed badly at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been among the most consistent teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They won the title in 2016 with a close win by eight runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moreover, the franchise consistently made it to the playoffs from 2017 to 2020.

SRH has signed some of the best overseas players in the world since its inception in 2014. While the likes of David Warner, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson have gone on to achieve success as part of the franchise, a few others have failed to live up to their own and the franchise's expectations.

In this article, we will discuss the names of five great players who failed during their IPL stint at SRH.

#1 Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan was signed by the Sunrisers in the 2015 edition. He represented the franchise in 16 matches across 2015 and 2016 and scored 310 runs at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 121.09.

Although Morgan didn't make it big in the IPL, he used to be a great performer for the national team in T20Is around that phase. He batted in the middle order and failed to make a significant impact.

#2 Alex Hales

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks



M McClenaghan for J Behrendroff (MI)

C Anderson for N Coulter-Nile (RCB)

Alex Hales for David Warner (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen for Steve Smith (RR)

Tom Curran for Mitchell Starc (KKR) Replacements in #IPL2018 so far:M McClenaghan for J Behrendroff (MI)C Anderson for N Coulter-Nile (RCB)Alex Hales for David Warner (SRH)Heinrich Klaasen for Steve Smith (RR)Tom Curran for Mitchell Starc (KKR) Replacements in #IPL2018 so far:M McClenaghan for J Behrendroff (MI)C Anderson for N Coulter-Nile (RCB)Alex Hales for David Warner (SRH)Heinrich Klaasen for Steve Smith (RR)Tom Curran for Mitchell Starc (KKR)

Alex Hales is one of the most destructive openers in the history of T20s. He was signed by SRH as a replacement for David Warner, who was banned from all forms of cricket in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in 2018. He scored 148 runs in six innings at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 125.42.

That ended up being his only season in the cash-rich T20 league. He was unavailable for the tournament after 2018. He also withdrew from the 2023 edition after winning the T20 World Cup 2022 with England, citing personal reasons.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket A List of firsts for SRH



First Captain Kumar Sangakkara

First Run Akshath Reddy

First 50 Cameron White

First 100 David Warner

First Wicket Thisara Perera

First 5-wicket haul Bhuvneshwar Kumar

First MOM Amit Mishra A List of firsts for SRHFirst Captain Kumar SangakkaraFirst Run Akshath ReddyFirst 50 Cameron WhiteFirst 100 David WarnerFirst Wicket Thisara PereraFirst 5-wicket haul Bhuvneshwar KumarFirst MOM Amit Mishra

Kumar Sangakkara marks himself on the list of greatest batters in the history of the game. Sangakkara represented SRH in the 2014 edition and endured a poor season, scoring just 120 runs in nine innings.

His overall T20 record was alright, considering he did not play the format as a youngster in his prime. The southpaw was a crucial part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup victory in 2014.

#4 Yusuf Pathan

ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 @ComeOn_Sports 2 players who have played for 3 different franchises in IPL finals



Shane Watson (RR, RCB and CSK)

Yusuf Pathan (KKR, RR and SRH) 2 players who have played for 3 different franchises in IPL finals Shane Watson (RR, RCB and CSK)Yusuf Pathan (KKR, RR and SRH)

Yusuf Pathan is arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the IPL. He was one of the major reasons for the success of the Rajasthan Royals (2008-10) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-17). He also represented India in 22 matches and was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad.

Pathan featured for SRH in the 2018 and 2019 editions. His returns were pretty mediocre - 300 runs in 21 innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 122.45.

#5 Aaron Finch

Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket



RCB

Delhi

Punjab

Mumbai

Rajasthan

Pune

SRH

Gujarat

Now KKR



All-time IPL Great? Aaron Finch IPL Teams:RCBDelhiPunjabMumbaiRajasthanPuneSRHGujaratNow KKRAll-time IPL Great? Aaron Finch IPL Teams:RCBDelhiPunjabMumbaiRajasthanPuneSRHGujaratNow KKR 😯All-time IPL Great?

Aaron Finch is one of the most successful batters of all time in the T20Is. However, his stint with the Sunrisers was nothing to write home about.

Finch scored 309 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.09 and a strike rate of 117.49 in the 2014 edition of the IPL. His best performances in the IPL were for the Gujarat Lions (2016-17).

Poll : 0 votes