×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 highest scores by Virat Kohli in IPL history

  • Virat Kohli's resounding success with the bat in the IPL has been overshadowed by his team's indifferent record.
  • Kohli has five centuries in the tournament, has amassed 5412 runs so far and tops the list of run-getters.
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Mar 2020, 12:45 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Arguably the greatest batsman of the modern era, Virat Kohli has set the bar for many following generations. Captain of the Indian cricket team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Kohli has led his teams from the front to resounding success and continues to be their focal point. However, despite wearing his heart on his sleeve for his franchise, success has far eluded RCB despite Kohli having an enviable record as a batsman in IPL.

His leadership and ability with the bat set him apart from the rest and his thirst for triumph has seen him continue to push the limits of what is achievable in the sport. The sheer numbers he posts, especially when chasing a total, is just staggering. He leads the tournament in most runs scored with 5412 with an average of 37.84 which is truly remarkable in the format.

We have seen him come up with the goods time and again for RCB by producing scintillating knocks that take your breath away. That being said, we look at the five highest scores Virat Kohli has recorded in the IPL.

#5. 100 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019)

Virat Kohli vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This was the fifth time that Virat Kohli had scored a century in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was against the Kolkata Knight Riders where he hit nine boundaries and four maximums.

Opening the innings for RCB with Parthiv Patel, Kohli had to hold one end up with Patel getting dismissed in the fourth over with the scoreboard at 18. Batting one down, Akshdeep Nath failed to develop a partnership with the captain as he too returned to the pavilion before the ninth over bringing out England international Moeen Ali. The duo got going right from the word go as Kohli scored a century while Ali was dismissed for 66.

Chasing a target of 214, KKR fell short by 10 runs with Dale Steyn being the pick of the bowlers for the Bangalore-based franchise with two wickets.

#4. 100* vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Kohli celebrates scoring his maiden IPL hundred on Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli celebrates scoring his maiden IPL hundred on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday

Probably the most memorable innings of his IPL career thus far, Virat Kohli scored his first 100 in tournament history against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 off 63 balls. Opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli was out in the middle from the first ball to the last.

Advertisement

Having won the toss and after deciding to bat first, the onus was on the Kohli and his fellow opener Shane Watson to provide the team with a good start. The Australian failed to do that and was out in the second over. The RCB captain didn't seem to be bothered by the setback and continued playing his natural game. AB de Villiers was soon dismissed and his replacement KL Rahul managed to forge a partnership with Kohli and stay till the end.

Kohli notched up his first IPL hundred in the final over but failed to secure a win for his team as the Gujarat Lions chased down the total of 181 with three balls and six wickets to spare.

#3. 108* vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2016)

The two captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
The two captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's historic season that shattered all kinds of records continued against the MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Kohli might have regretted the decision as Supergiants managed to score 191.

Chasing a target of 192, Kohli and KL Rahul opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was a stunning start from the duo as the first wicket only fell in the 11th over with the scoreline at 94. Kohli was a man on a mission as he hit eight boundaries and seven maximums en route to his second hundred in as many games for RCB. It was a brilliant inning as Kohli remained unbeaten on 108.

Shane Watson chipped in with a cameo where he scored 36 runs off just 13 deliveries which gave the side the boost to eventually chase down the target with three balls and seven wickets remaining.

#2. 109 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

This was Virat Kohli
This was Virat Kohli's second hundred against the Gujarat Lions

Another game, another hundred for the run machine called Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain continued his terrific year as he notched up yet another century facing the team he had recorded his first IPL hundred against. This time it was in front of their faithful supporters.

After being put into bat first, Kohli opened the innings for RCB with Chris Gayle. The West Indies international was dismissed fairly quickly and out came the brilliant AB de Villiers. And that was the end of the game for the Gujarat Lions. It was the Kohli and de Villiers show from then on as the stalwarts put on an absolute exhibition for the supporters.

The former scored 109 off 55 balls and was only dismissed in the final over while the South African scored 129. RCB cruised to victory as they recorded the largest win margin in IPL history of 144 runs.

#1. 113 vs Kings XI Punjab (2016)

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Kohli's highest score in IPL is 113 and this amazing exhibition of batting came against the Kings XI Punjab during the 2016 edition of the tournament. It was his fourth hundred of the season and Kohli along with Chris Gayle unleashed total carnage in front of their supporters.

Kohli's innings consisted of 12 boundaries and eight maximums as the first wicket fell only after 10 overs with the score at 147. Reduced to a 15 over game due to the rain interruptions, Kohli and Gayle came out all guns blazing. RCB scored 211 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their quota of 15 overs. KC Cariappa and Kyle Abbott were the most expensive bowlers for Punjab with both their economy rates being over 16.

The Bangalore-based side recorded a comfortable victory as the visitors were restricted to 120 for the loss of nine wickets with Yuzvendra Chahal being the leading wicket-taker, picking up four wickets.

Published 28 Mar 2020, 12:45 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us