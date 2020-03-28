5 highest scores by Virat Kohli in IPL history

Virat Kohli's resounding success with the bat in the IPL has been overshadowed by his team's indifferent record.

Kohli has five centuries in the tournament, has amassed 5412 runs so far and tops the list of run-getters.

Virat Kohli

Arguably the greatest batsman of the modern era, Virat Kohli has set the bar for many following generations. Captain of the Indian cricket team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Kohli has led his teams from the front to resounding success and continues to be their focal point. However, despite wearing his heart on his sleeve for his franchise, success has far eluded RCB despite Kohli having an enviable record as a batsman in IPL.

His leadership and ability with the bat set him apart from the rest and his thirst for triumph has seen him continue to push the limits of what is achievable in the sport. The sheer numbers he posts, especially when chasing a total, is just staggering. He leads the tournament in most runs scored with 5412 with an average of 37.84 which is truly remarkable in the format.

We have seen him come up with the goods time and again for RCB by producing scintillating knocks that take your breath away. That being said, we look at the five highest scores Virat Kohli has recorded in the IPL.

#5. 100 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019)

Virat Kohli vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This was the fifth time that Virat Kohli had scored a century in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was against the Kolkata Knight Riders where he hit nine boundaries and four maximums.

Opening the innings for RCB with Parthiv Patel, Kohli had to hold one end up with Patel getting dismissed in the fourth over with the scoreboard at 18. Batting one down, Akshdeep Nath failed to develop a partnership with the captain as he too returned to the pavilion before the ninth over bringing out England international Moeen Ali. The duo got going right from the word go as Kohli scored a century while Ali was dismissed for 66.

Chasing a target of 214, KKR fell short by 10 runs with Dale Steyn being the pick of the bowlers for the Bangalore-based franchise with two wickets.

#4. 100* vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Kohli celebrates scoring his maiden IPL hundred on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday

Probably the most memorable innings of his IPL career thus far, Virat Kohli scored his first 100 in tournament history against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 off 63 balls. Opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli was out in the middle from the first ball to the last.

Having won the toss and after deciding to bat first, the onus was on the Kohli and his fellow opener Shane Watson to provide the team with a good start. The Australian failed to do that and was out in the second over. The RCB captain didn't seem to be bothered by the setback and continued playing his natural game. AB de Villiers was soon dismissed and his replacement KL Rahul managed to forge a partnership with Kohli and stay till the end.

Kohli notched up his first IPL hundred in the final over but failed to secure a win for his team as the Gujarat Lions chased down the total of 181 with three balls and six wickets to spare.

#3. 108* vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2016)

The two captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's historic season that shattered all kinds of records continued against the MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Kohli might have regretted the decision as Supergiants managed to score 191.

Chasing a target of 192, Kohli and KL Rahul opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was a stunning start from the duo as the first wicket only fell in the 11th over with the scoreline at 94. Kohli was a man on a mission as he hit eight boundaries and seven maximums en route to his second hundred in as many games for RCB. It was a brilliant inning as Kohli remained unbeaten on 108.

Shane Watson chipped in with a cameo where he scored 36 runs off just 13 deliveries which gave the side the boost to eventually chase down the target with three balls and seven wickets remaining.

#2. 109 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

This was Virat Kohli's second hundred against the Gujarat Lions

Another game, another hundred for the run machine called Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain continued his terrific year as he notched up yet another century facing the team he had recorded his first IPL hundred against. This time it was in front of their faithful supporters.

After being put into bat first, Kohli opened the innings for RCB with Chris Gayle. The West Indies international was dismissed fairly quickly and out came the brilliant AB de Villiers. And that was the end of the game for the Gujarat Lions. It was the Kohli and de Villiers show from then on as the stalwarts put on an absolute exhibition for the supporters.

The former scored 109 off 55 balls and was only dismissed in the final over while the South African scored 129. RCB cruised to victory as they recorded the largest win margin in IPL history of 144 runs.

#1. 113 vs Kings XI Punjab (2016)

Virat Kohli

Kohli's highest score in IPL is 113 and this amazing exhibition of batting came against the Kings XI Punjab during the 2016 edition of the tournament. It was his fourth hundred of the season and Kohli along with Chris Gayle unleashed total carnage in front of their supporters.

Kohli's innings consisted of 12 boundaries and eight maximums as the first wicket fell only after 10 overs with the score at 147. Reduced to a 15 over game due to the rain interruptions, Kohli and Gayle came out all guns blazing. RCB scored 211 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their quota of 15 overs. KC Cariappa and Kyle Abbott were the most expensive bowlers for Punjab with both their economy rates being over 16.

The Bangalore-based side recorded a comfortable victory as the visitors were restricted to 120 for the loss of nine wickets with Yuzvendra Chahal being the leading wicket-taker, picking up four wickets.