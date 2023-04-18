5 most iconic matches in the IPL between SRH and MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Mumbai Indians tonight in IPL 2023. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host the match.

Both SRH and MI are former IPL-winning teams. SRH joined the league in 2013, and since then, they have played 19 times against the Mumbai-based franchise. MI have won 10 games, while SRH have won nine.

Before the two sides cross swords tonight in Hyderabad, here's a look at their five most iconic battles.

#1 SRH beat MI by 3 runs, IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians in a thriller (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The last time SRH battled against MI in the IPL was during the 2022 season. SRH scored 193/6 in their 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Rahul Tripathi. Nicholas Pooran contributed 38 runs off 22 deliveries.

In reply, thirties from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David guided MI closer to the target. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over to turn the game in SRH's favor. Fazalhaq Farooqi defended 19 runs off the last over, helping SRH win by three runs.

#2 MI beat SRH by 42 runs, IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians scored 235 runs in their 20 overs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians needed a grand win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league stage match of IPL 2021 to qualify for the playoffs. MI's batters provided a flying start, with Ishan Kishan scoring 84 runs off just 32 balls. MI ended with 235/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 236, SRH finished with 193/8. Captain Manish Pandey scored a half-century for the Orange Army, but they could not avoid defeat. SRH did enough to stop MI from qualifying for the next round.

#3 MI beat SRH by 13 runs, IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma scored 32 runs for MI in this match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians played out a low-scoring thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first phase of the 2021 season. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium played host to the match. MI scored 150/5 thanks to a 39-ball 40 from Quinton de Kock.

Chasing 151 for the win, SRH raced to 67/0 in 7.1 overs. But after Jonny Bairstow was out hit wicket off the bowling of Krunal Pandya, the Orange Army suffered a dramatic collapse. SRH lost 10 wickets for 70 runs, getting bowled out for 137 runs and losing by 13. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult bagged three wickets each for MI.

#4 MI beat SRH via Super Over, IPL 2019

In the 2019 season, MI hosted SRH at the Wankhede Stadium. The home team scored 162/5, riding on Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 69*. In reply, SRH also scored 162 runs in 20 overs. SRH needed 7 runs off the last ball, and Manish Pandey smashed a six off Hardik Pandya's bowling, taking the game into a Super Over.

SRH batted first in the Super Over and scored 8/2 against Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya smashed a six off the first ball for MI against Rashid Khan. He took a single off the next ball and Kieron Pollard scored two runs as MI won the game with three balls to spare.

#5 SRH beat MI by 1 wicket, IPL 2018

Mumbai and Hyderabad played a last-ball thriller in the 2018 season as well. The encounter took place at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. MI posted a 147-run total on the board. Sandeep Sharma bowled a brilliant spell of 2/25 for SRH.

Chasing 148, SRH were 62/0 in the seventh over, but Mayank Markande's four-wicket haul derailed their chase. SRH managed to get to 137/9 after 19 overs, needing 11 off the last six.

Ben Cutting bowled the final over against Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake. Hooda smacked a six off the first ball. Cutting bowled a wide on the next ball but conceded only one run off the next two. Tailender Stanlake was on strike for the fourth ball, and he took a single.

Hooda ran another run on the penultimate delivery. Stanlake was on strike with SRH needing one run off one ball. The Aussie pacer smashed a boundary to seal the deal for SRH in style.

