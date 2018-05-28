Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Team India cricketers who disappointed this season

The performances of these senior Indian players were disappointing for fans

Mahendra Raju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:04 IST
6.00K

Having played on the international stage does not necessarily beget performance. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 amply displayed the same. Franchises hoping to lift the prestigious trophy spent big this year on Indian internationals in the IPL auction 2018, only to be left disappointed.

The league unearthed a couple of gems like Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande who were bought for low sums but, the other hand, many Indian star players failed to live up to the expectations. With some big money paid, a few Indian cricketers in IPL 2018 failed to set the stage on fire. Whether it was the pressure of the price tag or just an unfortunate streak of poor performances, these 5 Team India cricketers had a season to forget.

#5 Washington Sundar

Sundar failed to deliver with the ball this season
Sundar failed to deliver with the ball this season

Washington Sundar, not-so-long-ago was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Following his Man of the Series performances in the Nidahas Trophy, Virat Kohli expected a lot from the INR 3.2 crore purchase. After a very promising breakout season with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Washington failed to replicate his showings in the Red and Black of RCB. 

He picked up just four wickets in seven games at a poor economy rate of 9.60. Although his exploits with the bat were better, they did not merit the price he fetched at the auction as he added just 65 runs. His poor form left a gaping hole, forcing RCB to use two of their foreign slots on all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Moeen Ali.


Page 1 of 5 Next
