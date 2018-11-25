5 Indian cricketers who might be taking part in their last IPL Auction

Suraj Sree Ganesh FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 99 // 25 Nov 2018, 15:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh

The year 2019 is a very significant one for the cricket fraternity as the fans get to witness two blockbusters, that is, the Indian Premier League and ICC World Cup. While the preparations for ICC World Cup are going on at a moderate speed, the IPL fever has already begun due to the trade window and auction.

The trade window concluded on November 15 while the IPL 2019 Auction is scheduled for December 18 at Jaipur. All the 8 teams have undergone major changes and have revamped their squad.

Even the costliest buys in the past IPL auctions which include the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum have been released by their respective franchises.

While some emerging cricketers like Qais Ahmad, Shimron Hetmyer can be expected to be bought for big bucks, some prominent cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir can be expected to be bought at their base prices or go unsold.

On that note, we take a look at the Indian cricketers who might be taking part in their last IPL Auction.

#5 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha, India's most trusted man behind the stumps after Mahendra Singh Dhoni might find it difficult to find a franchise next season. Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Saha for 5 crores after an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the last auction.

However, he did not do justice to his price tag as he scored a paltry 122 runs from 11 matches with a strike-rate of 119.60. In spite of being promoted at the top of the order, he averaged just a little more than 15 and was released by the franchise in the trade window.

With Saha injured currently and most teams having reliable wicket-keepers in their ranks, Saha could go unsold and might probably take part in his last IPL auction.

1 / 5 NEXT