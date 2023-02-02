5 Indian cricketers who have scored a century in all 3 formats

Shubman Gill announced his arrival as an up-and-coming all-format star courtesy of his maiden T20I ton in the decider of India's three-match series against New Zealand. Gill now has hundreds in all three formats and is just 23 years old, which makes one wonder what all he may end up achieving.

Gill, whose stock has been on the rise following his sensational performances, joins four other Indian stars who have hundreds in all three formats.

Here, we look at the Men in Blue players who have achieved this feat.

Indians who have centuries in all 3 formats

#1 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the first Indian to register centuries in all three formats

The first Indian to have achieved this elusive feat was none other than the ever-reliable middle order batter Suresh Raina. The southpaw, who represented India 322 times across formats, was also the first Indian to score a T20 international century. Raina has five tons in One Day Internationals and one apiece in Tests and T20Is.

Raina retired from all forms of the game in September last year, having already stepped away from the international arena in 2020. Apart from his elegant batting, Raina also doubled up as a handy part-time bowling option. To add to that, he was one of the finest fielders going around, with more than 100 catches to his credit in each format.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has 42 hundreds across the three formats

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to join the club when he smashed a brilliant century against South Africa in a T20 in Dharamsala in 2015. Sharma has since, scored three more centuries in the shortest format, and holds the record for the most hundreds in T20Is.

Sharma is now preparing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be his biggest test so far as the Indian Test captain. He was last seen in the ODI series against New Zealand, which India won 3-0. The 35-year-old had a good series as he finally managed to smash a hundred in the ODI format after three years. It was his 30th ton in 50-over cricket and his 42nd overall in international cricket.

#3 KL Rahul

A senior pro of the team now, Rahul is also a part of this elusive club

KL Rahul became a part of this coveted club after notching a sensational T20I hundred against the West Indies at Launderhill back in 2016. Prior to that, he had already racked up centuries in Tests and ODIs. Rahul has scored another century in the shortest format, against England in 2018. In all, the 30 year old Karnataka batter has 12 international hundreds to his credit.

The elegant right-handed batter recently married his partner, Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Rahul will next be seen in Indian colors during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be crucial for the senior pro who has been struggling for form and consistency of late. He recently lost the vice-captaincy of the limited overs side and will be desperate to prove a point to his doubters.

#4 Virat Kohli

It was only a matter of time before he joined the list and Kohli did that during the 2022 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli finally managed to become a part of this list after scoring his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan during last year's Asia Cup. Prior to this, the stalwart had already scored 70 hundreds across Tests and ODIs but was yet to smash a century in the shortest format.

Since then, the 34-year-old has added three more centuries to his name, going past Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 hundreds in the process.

Kohli was last seen in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand in which he failed to make an impact. The next big assignment for the veteran will be the upcoming Test series against Australia, an opposition against which he loves playing. Having broken the century jinx, he will now be looking to register a ton in the longest format as well, having last scored a Test ton over three years ago.

#5 Shubman Gill

After scoring his maiden T20 hundred, Gill has announced his arrival as an all format player

Shubman Gill is being hailed by many as the next bug thing in Indian Cricket. The 23-year-old became the latest to achieve the feat of scoring a century in all three formats. He reached the landmark after scoring his maiden T20 International century against New Zealand in the third T20I held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Not too long ago, the Punjab batter scored his first international ton in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022. He then smashed his first ODI hundred ton last month and has now scored one in the shortest format as well.

Gill, who is going through a purple patch, will next be seen in the Test series against Australia. It remains to be seen whether he will find a place in the playing XI considering that KL Rahul is also a part of the squad. However, with Shreyas Iyer doubtful for the opening Test in Nagpur, Gill could be in contention for a middle order slot as well.

