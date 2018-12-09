5 Indian Internationals who might go unsold at IPL Auction 2019

Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara

IPL 2019 is set to enthrall cricket fans and the prelude to the battle, where half battle is done; the all-important IPL auction 2019 is set to be held on Tuesday, December 18 at Jaipur.

1,003 players have enrolled for the auctions this year, and this can only mean more action at the auction. Only 70 will be selected by a franchise for the upcoming event. As per estimates, 771 Indian players (746 Uncapped and 25 Capped) will see their names on the auction table.

The problem with some internationally successful players in the IPL is that they are sometimes unable to convert their expertise into a successful run in the league.

Due to a variety of reasons, some players are bound to not get picked in the upcoming auction. Let us take a look at five Indian internationals who might go unsold in IPL 2019 Auction on December 18.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara last featured for Kings XI Punjab in 2014 season

The Saurashtra batsman and India's Test stalwart had a torrid time in his IPL stint. The Indian top order batsman has been a regular in Indian Test squad and is known for his temperament and clean hitting skills in the international arena.

Cheteshwar Pujara is often compared to Rahul Dravid in international cricket and has been one of best batsmen in the longest format. But was never a hit in the IPL and in his five-year IPL career, the batsman featured for three Indian Premier League teams. He began his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010, then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and represented the side for consecutive three years, before playing his final stint with Kings XI Punjab in 2014. His IPL numbers are mediocre with just 390 runs in his 30 league outings.

Despite being a regular in the Indian Test team, Pujara went unsold in auctions since 2015 and this year is expected to be no different for the Test specialist.

