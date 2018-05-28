5 Indian internationals you didn't know who played for Mumbai Indians

Five Indian internationals many forget that were a part of the Mumbai Indians squad.

Fans remember the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, and Dinesh Karthik representing the Mumbai Indians and playing match-winning knocks for them in the IPL. However, there are other famous players who either failed to get a few games under their belt or didn't fit into their plans as a result of which the team management let them go.

Here, we look at five popular players who have represented team India and were once a part of MI.

#1 Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny appeals for an LBW

The hard-hitting all-rounder made his IPL debut in the 2010 season for Mumbai Indians. However, Binny's debut proved to be his first and last game for the Mumbai Indians as he conceded 9 runs in the one over he bowled and scored just 8 runs.

The following season, the India international, who holds the best bowling record for an Indian in a single ODI game, was bought in the auction by the Rajasthan Royals. He proved to be a valuable addition to the Rajasthan squad, playing several dream cameos.

Some of his most memorable innings include the 32 not out off 13 balls against Pune Warriors India to help Royals get to their target of 179 and thus keep their 100% record in Jaipur intact. His unbeaten 41 against CSK in the 2013 IPL was yet another memorable one as it helped take his team in the playoffs.

In their next match against his former team, he turned a floundering innings around with an unbeaten 37 threatening Mumbai after they had reduced Royals to 28 for 4.