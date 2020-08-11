5 Indian players who have captained an IPL team but not the national side

The reason why some of the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises look beyond the home country for astute leaders is because some of the stalwarts of Indian cricket have not stamped as much authority as captain as they have as players.

That is perhaps evident in a handful of Indian players who have captained IPL teams but have never done so for the national side. On that note, let us have a look at five such players.

Five Indian players who have captained IPL sides but not the Indian team:

#1: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik helped KKR finish third in just his first season as captain. Credits: IPLt20.com

Picked from the IPL auction ahead of the 2018 edition of the competition just to captain the side, Dinesh Karthik made his mark in just his first season in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Karthik drew rich accolades from all quarters for the manner in which he rallied the IPL team together and led by example. The Tamil Nadu star frequently running all the way up to the bowler’s mark to give some words of advice reminded everyone of a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Not only did he help KKR finish third in the IPL table that season, he also ended the tournament with 498 runs at an average of 49.8, ahead of the likes of Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers. Mind you, he was playing as a finisher, but he aced that role.

His exploits earned him a callup to the national side where his 23 off 8 balls won India the Nidahas Trophy, something that will be etched in the memories of Indian fans for a long time.

In his second IPL season as captain, however, the returns tailed off for Karthik in terms of both captaincy and individual performances as KKR failed to make the playoffs after winning only six of their 14 games.

Advertisement

Karthik, nevertheless, enjoys a win percentage of 48.61 as a captain in the IPL. He has led KKR on 30 occasions and the Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals) in six matches back in 2010.

#2: Yuvraj Singh

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab - IPL T20

The camaraderie between the Kings XI Punjab owner and captain Yuvraj Singh was for everyone to see in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Home lad Yuvraj Singh was the face of IPL team Kings XI Punjab in the first two editions of the competition. The lefthander responded to the added responsibility impressively by leading the Preity Zinta-owned franchise to second in IPL 2008. Kings XI won ten of their 14 league games before getting knocked out in the semifinals.

Yuvraj Singh tallied a 'meagre' 253 runs in that season, but it was a decent return for a side who wouldn't reach the IPL playoffs in the next six seasons. In IPL 2009, Yuvraj Singh could not make merry with the bat as the Kings XI Punjab finished fifth in the table. Singh was then replaced by Mahela Jayawardene for the next season of the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh, however, was back as captain – this time for the Pune Warriors India in IPL 2011. But he failed to inspire the new IPL team who finished ninth after registering just four wins in 14 matches.

Nevertheless, in 43 IPL games as a captain, Yuvraj Singh enjoyed a win percentage of 50.