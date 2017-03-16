5 Indian talents to emerge out of the Indian Premier League

A lot of cricketers have broken into the national side after a successful IPL season.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 13:46 IST

The Indian Premier League has always been a breeding ground for upcoming youngsters looking to break into the national side. Over the years, we have seen a lot of cricketers break into the Indian squad after an impressive IPL season.

There are a lot of youngsters taking part in the IPL 2017 and it will be extremely interesting to see whether any of them can break into the ODI or T20 squad post the tournament. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Unmukt Chand, and Ishank Jaggi will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

Extra Cover: IPL 2017: Squad strengths, weakness and prediction

In this article, we take a look at the five Indian talents to have emerged out of the IPL.

#5 Ambati Rayadu

Ambati Rayadu is one of the few players who must feel hard done by the fact that he has hardly ever played for the Indian cricket team despite consistently performing well at the domestic level.

Rayadu had a fantastic first-class career before he made a decision to switch to the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 and that was when we witnessed a decline in his career.

However, he made a return to domestic cricket in 2009 when he began to play for Baroda and gained back his form. He carried his domestic form onto the IPL as well when he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2010.

He was rewarded for his hard work when he made his debut for the Indian ODI side against Zimbabwe in 2013 where he scored a half-century and formed a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli.

Despite having an average of 50 in 34 ODIs, he hardly gets a chance to make his mark for the Men in Blue. To this date, he continues to play an integral role for the Mumbai Indians in the middle order.