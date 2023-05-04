5 Indian Test veterans who are leading the way in IPL 2023

Several cricket fans consider Test cricket to be the pinnacle of the sport. T20s - the cash cow format in cricket - differs greatly from the longest format of the game. The strategies and tactics involved are also very different.

However, there are quite a few Test cricketers who also actively take part in franchise cricket. There is value in the skills they offer, even in such a volatile format. In this piece, we look at five seasoned Indian Test cricketers who are performing well in IPL 2023.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has played 82 Tests for India, scoring 4931 runs at an average of 38.52. He scored 12 centuries and 25 half-centuries in red-ball cricket. The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy winning captain has been brought back into the national squad for the World Test Championship final after being dropped in January 2022.

Rahane proved to be a revelation for the Chennai Super Kings this season. He has scored 224 runs in six innings at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 189.93. The former India vice-captain has been particularly elite against fast bowlers in the first six overs of the innings.

Ishant Sharma's brilliant Knuckle Ball usage. Started with a slightly lose traditional grip in the load up and changed it to knuckle ball grip as the arm went down for rotation. The change up was so subtle & late, it deceived an inform batter. Knuckle ball is not new for Ishant.

Ishant Sharma is the only active Indian cricketer along with his Delhi teammate Virat Kohli to have played 100 or more Tests. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 311 wickets in 105 matches at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 61.6. He has been out of contention from the Indian Test squad since January 2022.

Representing the Delhi Capitals, Sharma has picked up six wickets in four matches at an average of 15.16 and an economy rate of only 6.50. He has performed in the powerplay as well as the death overs in these matches.

#3 Mohammed Shami

What a spell by Mohammad Shami - he was special tonight!

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami has picked 225 wickets for India in red-ball cricket at an average of 27.48 and a strike rate of 49.9. He is one of the highest wicket-taking fast bowlers in the world across conditions. The 32-year-old has the ability to move the new ball and reverse the old.

Shami is currently the Purple Cap holder in the Indian Premier League. He has picked up 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.52, an economy rate of 7.07 and a strike rate of 12.35. His 4-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals, albeit in a losing cause, was a treat to watch.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of the most valuable Test cricketers in the world. He has taken 264 wickets at an average of 24.22 and has scored 2658 runs at an average of 35.91 in a career spanning 64 Tests. He is among the few cricketers to have achieved the double of over 2500 runs and 250 wickets.

The left-arm orthodox spinner's primary utility in the format is as a bowler. After a terrible season last year, he has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches this year for CSK at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 7.17. He has also scored 92 runs at a a strike rate of 144.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has:



- 474 wickets in Tests.

- 151 wickets in ODI.

- 300 wickets in T20.



An All time legend, Ash.

Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably the best spinner in the world in Test cricket. He has an outstanding record of 474 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 23.93, an economy rate of 2.78 and a strike rate of 51.8. The off-spinner played a very crucial role in India's series win (2-1) against Australia earlier this year.

Ashwin has also proved to be an elite defensive T20 spinner over the years in the IPL and international cricket. He has been amongst the wickets too this season. He has taken 13 wickets in nine IPL matches at an average of 20, an economy rate of 7.22 and a strike rate of 16.61 for the Rajasthan Royals. As a lower-order batter, he has contributed 65 runs at a strike rate of 144.

