5 instances when IPL teams played with only three overseas players

Ever since its inauguration in the year 2008, the IPL has revolutionized the world of cricket. The bringing together of the best talents from across the globe has enriched the cricketing experience at a time when the game's popularity is under the scanner.

The involvement of corporates and private companies who own and manage teams, and the player auctions are some aspects of the game which were unseen before the IPL started, but now every domestic T20 league across the globe follows the template which has worked successfully in the IPL.

The IPL has directly helped in grooming national stars for various countries. The allegiance to a particular franchise has paved way for city-based loyalties, something similar to what one gets to see in the English Premier League (EPL) or the UEFA Champions League in football.

The four overseas players play alongside seven Indians combination involves a lot of analysis and thinking, as to who will be the four foreign players will be picked for a certain game by looking at the playing conditions, the form of the overseas players and various other factors.

In the past decade of the IPL, there have been many instances where IPL teams have gone in with just three overseas players.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 2nd Match, IPL 2010

In the second game of the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), played at the Wankhede stadium at Mumbai, the visiting side, Rajasthan Royals, went in with just three foreign players.

After Mumbai Indians elected to bat first, they went on to post a humungous total of 210/6 in their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries by Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu.

Chasing down the total with just three overseas players - Shaun Tait, Shane Warne and Dimitri Mascrehenas - Rajasthan Royals fell short by a margin of just four runs.

This match will be remembered for the blitz of Yusuf Pathan who hit a record-breaking century off 37 balls which earned him the Man of the Match award.