5 international players who could be bargain buys

Will Dale Steyn make a comeback to the IPL?

The IPL 2019 auction is slated to happen on the 18th of December at Jaipur. 1003 players have registered for the mega event out of which are 200 capped and 800 uncapped cricketers. Out of the 70 slots up for grabs, 50 of them are Indian cricketers while 20 of them are overseas.

This auction will witness the inclusion of cricketers from nine different states including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry for the first time.

Australia's star cricketers' Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have also opted out of the IPL Auction. Bangladesh's death-over specialist Mustafizur Rahman also won't be a part of the upcoming as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to offer him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the tournament.

The withdrawal of several T20 stars from the auction could enforce the franchises to look at cheaper options. Here, we take a look at those International cricketers who could be bargain buys at the IPL Auction.

#5 Ben Wheeler

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st T20

Ben Wheeler, the New Zealand bowler is one of the most underrated and unknown cricketers in the world. The 27-year-old has played 12 games for his country and has taken 15 wickets and scored 95 runs.

Ben Wheeler is one of the most consistent bowlers and has the ability to bowl over 140 kph regularly. He can be very effective in the Indian pitches with his swingers and bouncers. He is also a more than worthy batsman and a reliable fielder.

Ben Wheeler went unsold in the 2018 IPL Auction at his base price of 50 lakhs. However, this season, the franchises should look to rope in Ben Wheeler who can turn the tables with his left-arm bowling abilities.

