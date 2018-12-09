×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 international players who could be bargain buys

Suraj Sree Ganesh
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    09 Dec 2018, 20:17 IST

Will Dale Steyn make a comeback to the IPL?
Will Dale Steyn make a comeback to the IPL?

The IPL 2019 auction is slated to happen on the 18th of December at Jaipur. 1003 players have registered for the mega event out of which are 200 capped and 800 uncapped cricketers. Out of the 70 slots up for grabs, 50 of them are Indian cricketers while 20 of them are overseas.

This auction will witness the inclusion of cricketers from nine different states including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry for the first time.

Australia's star cricketers' Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have also opted out of the IPL Auction. Bangladesh's death-over specialist Mustafizur Rahman also won't be a part of the upcoming as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to offer him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the tournament. 

The withdrawal of several T20 stars from the auction could enforce the franchises to look at cheaper options. Here, we take a look at those International cricketers who could be bargain buys at the IPL Auction.

#5 Ben Wheeler

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st T20
New Zealand v South Africa - 1st T20

Ben Wheeler, the New Zealand bowler is one of the most underrated and unknown cricketers in the world. The 27-year-old has played 12 games for his country and has taken 15 wickets and scored 95 runs. 

Ben Wheeler is one of the most consistent bowlers and has the ability to bowl over 140 kph regularly. He can be very effective in the Indian pitches with his swingers and bouncers. He is also a more than worthy batsman and a reliable fielder.

Ben Wheeler went unsold in the 2018 IPL Auction at his base price of 50 lakhs. However, this season, the franchises should look to rope in Ben Wheeler who can turn the tables with his left-arm bowling abilities.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Shaun Marsh Dale Steyn
Suraj Sree Ganesh
SENIOR ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 promising players who could spark bidding...
RELATED STORY
6 times Mumbai Indians overspent on their players at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could attract the Top 3 bids at...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 teams who could buy Shimron Hetmyer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who shouldn't have been released by...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 spinners who RCB should target at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 overseas players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer could be the hottest property...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2018: Unsold XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us