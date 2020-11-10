5 IPL 2020 records that can be broken in the final

After 59 IPL 2020 matches, a number of them hard-fought, defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals will battle it out for this year's IPL crown in Dubai on Tuesday.

MI and DC have taken completely contrasting paths to make it to the summit clash. While MI won nine of their 14 games in the league stage and were the first side to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs, DC needed a victory in their last league encounter against RCB to ensure qualification, having lost four games in a row.

On paper, MI have a much stronger side, and are definitely favorites. Further, the fact that Mumbai got the better of Delhi in all three of their previous meetings in IPL 2020 will give them a distinct advantage.

Courtesy a number of brilliant individual performances, many players are neck and neck when it comes to producing the best numbers in IPL 2020. On that note, here’s a look at five IPL 2020 records that can be overhauled in the final.

#1. Most Runs

Shikhar Dhawan

Although Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul will go in as the Orange Cap holder when the IPL 2020 final kicks-off, there is no guarantee that he can retain it following the conclusion of the summit clash.

Before KXIP were knocked out towards the conclusion of the league stage, Rahul amassed 670 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 129.34 and an average of 55.83, with one blistering hundred and five fifties.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is the only batsman who can overtake Rahul’s run tally and snatch the Orange Cap. However, this will be no easy task against a rampant Mumbai side. Dhawan so far has 603 runs to his name from 16 games at a strike rate of 145.65 and an average of 46.38.

Advertisement

Dhawan has smashed two hundreds and four fifties during the course of the tournament, and needs to score 68 runs to move ahead of Rahul’s tally of 670.

#2. Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah

The tussle for the Purple Cap is also going into the IPL 2020 final. As of now Delhi Capitals’ pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is the holder of the Purple Cap.

In 16 matches, Rabada has claimed an amazing 29 wickets at a strike rate of 12.96 and an economy rate of 8.23. MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is close on his heels.

Having played 14 matches, Bumrah has picked up 27 wickets at a strike rate of 12.44 and an excellent economy rate of 6.71.

There is a decent chance of Rabada holding on to the Purple Cap. However, given the form that Bumrah is in now, it is very much possible that the MI pacer takes it away at the last moment.

If Bumrah claims three wickets and Rabada goes wicket-less in the final, the Purple Cap will belong to Bumrah. Incidentally, Rabada went wicketless in DC's last two matches against MI.

Advertisement

#3. Most fours

Suryakumar Yadav

Going into the IPL 2020 final, Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for having smashed the most number of boundaries. The left-hander is, in fact, the leading four-hitter in IPL history, having smashed 588 in all.

Speaking specifically of this year’s edition, Dhawan has blasted 64 fours in 16 games. In other words, 256 of his 603 runs in IPL 2020 have come via fours. He will be keen to add to his tally during the IPL 2020 final.

Close on Dhawan’s heels is MI’s dependable stroke-maker Suryakumar Yadav. One of the backbones of Mumbai’s batting line-up, Yadav has notched up 60 fours in 14 games. 240 of his 461 runs, which is a rather high percentage, have come in fours.

In case Dhawan falls cheaply and Yadav scores a few runs, there is every possibility of him overtaking the DC southpaw.

Interestingly, Dhawan has failed to score in Delhi’s last two clashes against Mumbai, while Yadav hit a half-century the last time these two sides met.

#4. Most dot balls

Jofra Archer

Advertisement

There is a high possibility of this IPL 2020 record being broken. So far, the bowler with the most dot balls in this year’s edition is Jofra Archer. In 14 games, he bowled as many as 175 dot balls and maintained an economy rate of under 7.

With Rajasthan Royals knocked out of IPL 2020, Archer has not been able to add to his tally. Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan is next on the list with 168 dot balls from 16 matches, at an exceptional economy rate of 5.37.

Like Archer, Rashid too won’t be able to improve his stats as SRH were knocked out of IPL 2020 in Qualifier-2 by the Delhi Capitals.

The only player who can overtake Archer’s tally is Jasprit Bumrah, who has delivered 167 dot balls in 14 matches at an economy rate of 6.71.

Bumrah needs to send down nine run-less balls to overtake Archer on this list. Considering his excellent form, that is quite possible.

#5. Most four-wicket hauls

Kagiso Rabada

It is not surprising that the two leading wicket-takers of IPL 2020 - Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada - have claimed two four-wickets haul each.

MI lead pacer Bumrah took 4 for 20 against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi on October 6, and also picked up 4 for 14 against Delhi in Qualifier-1 at Dubai.

On the other hand, Rabada picked up 4 for 24 against RCB at Dubai on October 5. His second four-for came against SRH in the second Qualifier at Abu Dhabi.

Either Bumrah or Rabada could break this record if they manage to pick up another four-wicket haul in the IPL 2020 final.