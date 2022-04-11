5 IPL stars who have played for both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League

Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have been two sides with contrasting fortunes in the IPL. While on one hand, CSK have clinched FOUR titles, RCB, for all their quality and talent, have failed to go all the way even once.

Interestingly, both sides have a vocal fanbase who are passionate about the players that don the jerseys of their respective teams. But CSK have had the upper hand in head-to-head numbers between the two sides.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - two modern-day giants of the game have led the sides over the years and this too has made for an interesting sub-plot. The rivalry, despite the lopsided numbers in favor of CSK, makes this contest one of the most awaited clashes in the IPL.

Given the nature of the IPL, players move around franchises and interestingly, a number of high-profile players have donned the jerseys of both the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years.

Here we take a look at 5 IPL stars who have played for both CSK and RCB in the IPL:

5.) Shane Watson

Watson played a number of memorable knocks for CSK

One of the most prolific players in the IPL, Shane Watson was instrumental for the Rajasthan Royals in the initial few years following which he was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the all-rounder could not live up to his potential as he scored just 250 runs and picked up 25 wickets in 24 matches.

He was then picked up by the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and in three years for the franchise, he scored 1252 runs in 43 matches at an average of 30.53. At the same time, he picked up six wickets and was a key member in their triumph in 2018.

4.) Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was used as a finisher by CSK

Kedar Jadhav was a domestic star and after impressing for the Delhi Daredevils, RCB picked him up. However, he could never really get going for the RCB as there was no clarity in his role. In 17 matches, he could only score 309 runs after which he was released.

He then headed south and found a more stable home in Chennai. From 2018 to 2020, he was a key member of the side, scoring 248 runs in 23 matches and winning a few games walking in as a finisher.

3.) Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel was excellent for CSK

Albie Morkel was associated with the Chennai Super Kings from the initial years and made quite a name for himself under MS Dhoni. He was used as a power-hitter and a new-ball bowler by Dhoni and performed his roles admirably. During his stint, he picked up 76 wickets and scored 827 runs for CSK in 78 matches.

He was then snapped up the Royal Challengers Bangalore for just the one season in 2014, but he could never find his feet in the new system. Morkel picked up four wickets and could only score 45 runs in seven matches for RCB.

2.) Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is crucial for CSK this IPL season

In his initial days, Robin Uthappa was a dasher and carved out a niche for himself in RCB. He was used as a finisher for RCB and in 40 matches for the side, he scored 706 runs at an average of 22, and a strike-rate of 139.52.

Uthappa now plays for the Chennai Super Kings and his innings in the playoffs as well as in the final played an important role in CSK clinching the title last year. He looks in good form even this season and so far has scored 221 runs in eight matches for the yellow brigade.

1.) Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was sensational for CSK in IPL

The South African became synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings as he played for the side for 10 years. However, due to the mega auctions, he was released by the franchise and was then snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was also appointed captain of the side.

In his glorious stint with CSK, he scored 2932 runs in 100 matches at an average of 34.90 and played innumerable match-winning innings, including the knock in the final of IPL 2021.

Under his captaincy, RCB have made a solid start to their season and the captain signaled his intent with a whirlwind knock in this season's first game against the Punjab Kings.

