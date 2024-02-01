5 lowest totals in SA20 history ft. Joburg Super Kings

The second edition of the SA20 is well underway now, with 25 of the 34 league-stage games having been played. Durban's Super Giants are currently at the top of the table with 32 points. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Paarl Royals have been competitive with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

The Joburg Super Kings have obtained just 13 points from their nine games, while the defending champions, the Pretoria Capitals, are on 10 points. MI Cape Town are languishing at the bottom of the table with just nine points under their belt.

There have been some high-scoring matches this SA20 campaign, most notably MI Cape Town's 243/5 against the Joburg Super Kings. However, there have also been some low-scoring affairs, which have broken into the top five all-time lowest totals in the tournament's history.

In this article, we will look at the five lowest totals in SA20 history:

#5 Durban's Super Giants - 86 runs

Durban's Super Giants scored just 86 runs against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Gqeberha on January 22, 2023. They were chasing 211 runs, and the scoreboard pressure proved too much for them to handle.

Opener Kyle Mayers took 20 balls to score 11 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock scored one and zero, respectively. The top scorer was Wiaan Mulder with 29 off 15 balls. Roelof van der Merwe was the chief architect of their collapse, as he picked up six wickets for just 20 runs.

#4 Joburg Super Kings - 81 runs

The Joburg Super Kings were restricted to a paltry 81 runs when they batted first against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on January 13, 2023. The hosts won the SA20 2023 fixture by seven wickets after racing to the 82-run target in 10.3 overs.

Openers Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks were able to register six runs between themselves. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored two runs. They were actually 55/9 at one stage of the encounter, but Lizaad Williams and Aaron Phangiso took them to 81/10.

#3 Durban's Super Giants - 80 runs

The lowest total of SA20 2023 was scored by the Durban's Super Giants against the Pretoria Capitals at Durban on January 20, 2023. They could only post a total of 80 runs, which was chased down by the visiting team with eight wickets in hand and 74 balls to spare.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen's 24-ball, 31-knock, the Durban's Super Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kyle Mayers got out on a golden duck, Quinton de Kock scored 13 before perishing, and Jason Holder could only add 10 runs to the total. Senuran Muthusamy had brilliant figures of 3/12 in four overs.

#2 Joburg Super Kings - 78 runs

The second fewest runs scored in an innings in SA20 history occurred on January 31, 2024, when the Sunrisers Eastern Cape dismissed ten Joburg Super Kings' wickets for the concession of a mere 78 runs. Needless to say, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by nine wickets.

A total of three ducks were scored by the home side, namely Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks and Moeen Ali. Wayne Madson scored 32 runs in 23 balls and was the lone warrior in what was a rather dull showing by the Joburg Super Kings.

#1 Pretoria Capitals - 52 runs

The Pretoria Capitals have the misfortune of scoring the lowest ever total in SA20 history. It came just a few weeks ago, on January 22, at Gqeberha. They were all out for just 52 runs, and their opponents, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, chased the total down in 6.5 overs.

The openers got off to a good start and were 25/0 in 2.5 overs. However, all their batters got dismissed one after the other. No player apart from Phil Salt and Will Jacks scored in double digits, as they collapsed like a pack of cards in 13.3 overs.

