5 new players Indian selectors should groom for 2024 T20 World Cup

The 2024 T20 World Cup is two years away, but the Indian think tank will have to start preparing for it from the next series itself. The selectors have a hard decision to make now. Considering the way the Indian team has performed in the last two T20 World Cups, one might say that a complete overhaul of the squad will be the right way forward.

However, fans should not forget the way the current senior players in the squad have contributed to the team's success in recent years. It is up to the selectors whether to drop all the big names or give them one more chance.

Irrespective of whether they go for a complete overhaul or not, here are five new players whom the Indian selectors should groom for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20 (Image: Getty)

Many fans and cricket experts have opined that India's pace attack lacks a genuine fast bowler. Umran Malik has emerged as a player who can solve many problems for the Indian team.

The right-arm pacer clocks 150 kmph consistently on the speedometer. He won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2022. The team management can groom him for the next two years and use him as one of their main fast bowlers at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#2 Abhishek Sharma

Another type of player that the current Indian team lacked was a top-order batter who could bowl a few overs when needed. SunRisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma fits into that role.

He can play as a top-order batter as well as a finisher. On top of that, the youngster can also bowl left-arm spin. If given proper role clarity in the next two years, Sharma could be an asset for the Indian T20I team.

#3 Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has been one of the most consistent finishers in domestic cricket. He made his IPL debut earlier this year and had a decent season with the Punjab Kings, where he scored 234 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 163.64.

Sharma can keep the wickets as well, making him the perfect replacement for Dinesh Karthik in the team.

#4 Mohsin Khan

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL #DCvLSG For Match 45 - Mohsin Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 4/16 as #LSG win by 6 runs. For Match 45 - Mohsin Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 4/16 as #LSG win by 6 runs.#TATAIPL #DCvLSG https://t.co/LO0iz9HQgg

Left-arm pace bowlers can prove to be 'X-factor' players in white-ball cricket. Arshdeep Singh did a commendable job for the Indian team in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and if groomed well, Lucknow Super Giants star Mohsin Khan could do the same for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

A pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan and Umran Malik could wreak havoc in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#5 Rajat Patidar

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Maiden IPL century by Rajat Patidar. One of the craziest knock in IPL Playoffs. Wasn't even part of RCB after the auction and in the most important game, he's playing a match winning knock. Maiden IPL century by Rajat Patidar. One of the craziest knock in IPL Playoffs. Wasn't even part of RCB after the auction and in the most important game, he's playing a match winning knock. https://t.co/gwsG9AeDON

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation of the semifinal match against England that one cannot teach players how to handle pressure. He was 100% correct, and that's why, for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the selectors should groom players who love playing under pressure.

Rajat Patidar is one such player. Without any fear, he destroyed the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator and followed it up with another top-quality innings against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Patidar scored 333 runs in just seven innings of IPL 2022, with his strike rate being 152.75. If the Indian selectors do not pick him in the T20I squad soon, it may prove to be a big miss.

Poll : 0 votes