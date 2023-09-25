5 oldest captains to win a T20 league ft. MS Dhoni

It was an emotional moment for Imran Tahir as he led the Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first-ever CPL title. The Amazon Warriors outplayed the Trinbago Knight Riders in all three departments of the game and were the deserved winners.

Tahir who was handed over the captaincy reigns ahead of the season didn't disappoint the team management. There was criticism from several quarters after he was made the captain.

Just 44 years young, the former South African leggie also became the oldest captain to lift a T20 title.

The Amazon Warriors were by far the most consistent team in the tournament. They won eight out of their 10 games in the league phase and were led admirably by the champion leg spinner.

The Warriors lost the first Qualifier against TKR but Tahir had faith in his boys and they turned up like a bunch of superstars on the day of the final.

Tahir was visibly quite emotional after the victory and revealed how the jokes circulating on his appointment as a captain made him determined to win the title.

He also had a special mention for Ravichandran Ashwin in the post-match presentation and thanked him for his support.

"Beautiful feeling. Great experience to play for this beautiful franchise and people who always support us. Everyone were sending jokes that I became captain. That actually motivated me, I wanna say thanks to those people."

"Thanks to our analyst Prasanna. He worked almost 20 hours a day to give us plans. Also want to thank R Ashwin from India. Before the tournament he said our team will do it. Thank you to our owners for checking on everything we need." Tahir said in the presentation ceremony.

Coming to the final, it was a dominating performance by the bowlers to skittle out TKR for just 94 runs. Dwaine Pretorius continued his brilliant form while the skipper Imran Tahir continued to impress with the ball.

With Tahir becoming the oldest captain to lift a T20 title, let us have a look at five oldest captains to win a T20 league:

# 5 Shane Warne- 38 years, 262 days (2008 IPL)

Rajasthan Royals celebrate the inaugural IPL win in 2008. (Pic: HT)

The late legendary spinner Shane Warne was the first captain to win the IPL. Under his coaching and captaincy, the Rajasthan Royals became the inaugural champions in 2008.

Warne who had retired from international cricket was roped in by the Royals as the captain cum coach.

The leggie didn't have much experience of leading Australia (he led them in 11 ODIs) so it came as a surprise to many when the retired legend was appointed as the captain cum coach.

It proved to be an inspirational call and the rest as they say is history. He turned a bunch of youngsters into world-beaters.

Rajasthan looked the weakest on paper ahead of the tournament but it was the leadership qualities of Warne which made the difference.

# 4 MS Dhoni- 40 years, 100 days (2021 IPL)

CSK players and support staff celebrate their 2023 IPL win. (Pic: Getty)

One of the finest captains to have ever graced the game of cricket, MS Dhoni is one of the oldest captains to lead CSK to an IPL win. Back in 2021, CSK made a dramatic turnaround from their shambolic outing in 2020 and won the title.

It was CSK's 4th title and Dhoni has been the captain of the franchise ever since the inception of IPL. The Yellow Brigade got a reality check in 2020 when they couldn't qualify for the playoffs for the very first time in 13 years.

The charismatic leader who remains the only international captain to win all ICC trophies was back to his winning best the following year. He showed faith in his players and they didn't disappoint.

# 3 Misbah Ul Haq- 41 years and 276 days (PSL 2016)

Islamabad United players and support staff pose for photographs after winning PSL 2016. (Pic: PSL)

The former Pakistan captain became one of the oldest captains to win a T20 trophy in 2016. Under the captaincy of Misbah Ul Haq, Islamabad United won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Misbah was well past his prime.

One of the most inspirational leaders Pakistan has seen, Misbah led from the front right through the tournament. He scored some important runs in the middle order and marshalled his troops admirably.

His calm and composed demeanour as a captain allowed his players to have clarity on their role and they executed it to a nicety. Misbah also remains the oldest captain to lead Pakistan.

# 2 MS Dhoni- 41 years, 326 days (IPL 2023)

Under Dhoni, CSK won their 5th IOL title in 2023. (Pic: BCCI)

Dhoni broke his own record in 2023, becoming the oldest IPL captain to win the title at the age of 41. He also joined Rohit Sharma as the most successful captain in IPL history.

The Chennai Super Kings played consistent cricket all through the tournament but it required something dramatic from Sir Ravindra Jadeja to help CSK clinch their 5th title.

Like always Dhoni led the team brilliantly all through the tournament. He didn't bat much but his decisions during crucial junctures of the game was instrumental in CSK winning another title.

In the final, it was Ravindra Jadeja who struck a six and a four of Mohit Sharma to send the CSK fans into delirium. In a rare moment of emotion from MSD, he hugged Jadeja before lifting him up with a broad smile on his face.

# 1 Imran Tahir- 44 years, 181 days (CPL 2023)

Imran Tahir celebrates with his teammates after Guyana Amazon Warriors won the CPL title (Pic: Getty)

The former South African leggie Imran Tahir became the oldest captain to lead his side to a T20 trophy win. It was on September 25 (Monday) when the Guyana Amazon Warriors ended their 10-year drought and finally won the CPL title.

Tahir who keeps playing T20 leagues across the world looked very fit for a 44-year-old and his animated celebrations are always testimony to the kind of cricket he loves playing.

Tahir was very emotional after the victory and thanked the fans and the supporters for coming in large numbers and supporting the franchise. He also finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 18 scalps in 13 matches.