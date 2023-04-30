Quite a few teams struggle to find their best playing combinations in franchise tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL). With only four overseas players allowed in the playing eleven, teams have to make sure they carefully construct their squad before the season begins.

The introduction of the impact substitute has made it a tad easier to find their way to work around this balance. However, there are still a few batters that are having to bat out of their preferred positions for their team.

That might not always work out for the team or the players.

On that note, let’s take a look at five overseas players who are batting in the wrong position in IPL 2023:

5 overseas batters who are playing in the wrong position in the IPL 2023

#1. Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL auction last year. The franchise has backed him to play different roles, depending on the situation of the game. However, the Australian has done enough to warrant a higher batting spot.

In their previous match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Stoinis batted in the number four slot for the first time in IPL 2023. He made an instant impact too, scoring a blistering 40-ball 72 to deliver a Player of the Match performance for his side. Hence, it is fair to say that he should continue batting higher up the order after that performance.

#2. Aiden Markram

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain has been in decent run-scoring form in the middle order, scoring 124 runs in six matches so far. His strike rate of 151 catches the eye, but an average of close to 25 can be boosted further if he bats higher up the order.

With Mayank Agarwal out of form and Harry Brook not carrying on after his century, Aiden Markram could look to push himself higher up the order. His team can do with some consistency at the top of the order and the captain can provide just that.

#3. Andre Russell

It hasn't been the best of seasons for Andre Russell in IPL 2023 so far. The 35-year-old has scored only 108 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 134. He has only bowled close to nine overs in the tournament so far, taking five wickets in the process. For everyone else, those are decent numbers.

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) expect a lot more from their legendary all-rounder. Russell has often been batting number five or lower this season and could do with a promotion up the order, where he can show his value as a match-winner for the side.

#4. Tim David

Tim David has made his name as one of the best finishers in the shortest format of the game. That's the role given to him by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as well. However, with a stacked batting order that consists of Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order, the Singaporean-born batter has been pushed further down the order.

As a result, David's entry points in the IPL 2023 have been perhaps a tad later than he would have liked. He has only scored 113 runs this season and will want to make more of an impact when given the chance.

#5. David Willey

Not a lot of fans know about the kind of ability David Willey possesses with the bat. Primarily known as a bowling all-rounder, the left-arm seamer is more than a handful with the bat in hand. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven't utilized his secondary skills at all.

Mind you, Willey has a 40-ball century against Sussex in the Vitality Blast in 2015. He often gives timely reminders of his batting prowess, batting higher up the order in franchise cricket. With RCB's woes in the middle order, the Northamptonshire all-rounder can definitely do a job for them.

Poll : 0 votes