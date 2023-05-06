5 overseas cricketers with the best beard in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been known for its glitz, glamour, and entertainment. IPL 2023 has been one of the most exciting seasons in recent times. Close games, on-field rivalries and players showcasing their skills – we fans have seen it all.

Having a good fashion sense is also becoming exceedingly important for players. They are not just representing their national or franchise team, they are now brands. Having an attractive beard certainly adds to your personality.

However, one aspect that often goes unnoticed is the facial hair game of the overseas cricketers who participate in the league. Beards have become a style statement and a symbol of machismo for many cricketers, and it is no different for the IPL. The IPL has seen some great beards over the years, making people go #YehTohBadaToingHai.

We look at the 5 overseas cricketers sporting the best beards this season.

#1 Moeen Ali

The CSK and England all-rounder has a thick, full beard grown out over time, and it has become a notable part of his appearance. In addition to being a personal choice, Moeen Ali's beard also has cultural and religious significance for him.

Moeen Ali has also been an advocate for inclusivity and diversity in cricket, and his beard has become a symbol of this message. Overall, Moeen Ali's beard is a significant aspect of his identity, both as a cricketer and as a person with religious beliefs and cultural roots.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis has stated in interviews that he started growing his beard during his early cricket career and found it to be a comfortable and convenient choice as a cricketer who often travels and spends long hours outdoors. Over time, his beard grew longer and fuller, becoming a significant part of his identity as a cricketer and a person.

Du Plessis' beard also had cultural and personal significance for him. He has spoken about the importance of his Afrikaans heritage and how his beard was a way for him to express his identity and pride in his background.

#3 Ben Stokes

Stokes' beard is a short, well-groomed beard that he has sported for several years. While not as full or long as some other cricketers' beards, it has still become a signature part of his look.

While Stokes's beard does not have the same cultural or religious significance as some other cricketers' beards, it still represents a personal choice and a way for Stokes to express himself and his identity. Stokes has also been known to change up his beard style from time to time, showing that he is not afraid to experiment and try new things with his appearance.

#4 Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a Jamaican cricketer known for his impressive performance on the field as well as his unique style off the field. One notable aspect of Russell's appearance is his distinctive beard, which is thick and well-maintained.

Russell's beard has also become a symbol of his intimidating presence on the cricket field. He is known for his aggressive and confident style of play, and his beard adds to his #YehTohBadaToingHai image.

#5 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell's beard has become a #YehTohBadaToingHai look for the Australian all-rounder, and it's easy to see why. With its stylishly groomed appearance and eye-catching thickness, his facial hair is a statement in itself. But beyond its aesthetic appeal, the beard also reflects Maxwell's confidence and fearless attitude on the field. Just like how he takes risks with his shots and fielding, he takes risks with his grooming too, creating a look that is uniquely his own.

And whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that Glenn Maxwell's beard is a true reflection of his bold and daring personality.

Whose beard do you think deserves the spotlight most? Let us know what you think.

