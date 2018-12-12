5 Overseas Stars who could go unsold at the 2019 IPL Auction

The IPL Auction is just around the corner and several teams have already started chalking out possible alternatives to help gain an edge over their rivals. Like every year, this year too saw a huge number of players enrolling themselves for the auction. While the initial tally stood at 1003, the number was trimmed down to 346, based on the franchisees’ shortlists.

The said 346 players are going to go under the hammer on the 18th of December in the picturesque surroundings of Jaipur. Of the 346, 226 Indian players and 120 foreign players would be up for grabs.

The off-season saw numerous players switch their allegiances as teams tried to work out the best combination moving forward.

While a few teams look well-stocked after the trade season, the majority will dip into the auction knowing that they need to address many chinks in their armour. With teams eventually ending up fighting tooth and nail to acquire a player’s services, one is in for an intriguing afternoon of auction action on the 18th.

However, as is the norm, quite a few of the 346 would remain unsold by the time the curtains draw on the auction. Thus, through this article, we would focus mainly on the 120 foreign players and take a closer look at 5 high-profile players who could find themselves without an IPL contract.

Without further ado, here is a look at them:

#5. Corey Anderson (New Zealand)

Anderson is no longer the all-rounder he once was

Corey Anderson, the all-rounder from New Zealand was once looked upon as a priceless commodity by franchisees and his stint with the Mumbai Indians lent weight to that argument.

His ability to get through his quota of overs and belligerent batting towards the back end of the innings made him highly sought after. However, with him spending a majority of his time on the sidelines, one can expect him to not fetch any buyers come the 18th of December.

Due to his injury concerns, Anderson is a shadow of the bowler he once was. Moreover, in order to sustain his career, he has relatively reduced his bowling workload. Serious injuries have also led to him cutting down his pace and thus making him lack the penetration he once had.

Additionally, his hitting ability seems to be on the wane these days. When the all-rounder burst onto the scene, he was a fierce hitter of the ball yet with time, teams have worked out how to keep him quiet. While teams came up with ideas to counter his threat, Anderson couldn’t evolve his batting to come up trumps against the bowlers’ new plans.

A few years ago, Anderson was the epitome of a three-dimensional cricketer but injuries and a subsequent loss of form have ensured a steep fall from grace. Thus, don’t be surprised if he goes unsold in Jaipur.

