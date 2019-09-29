5 players India should try before World T20

Sanju Samson has been on the fringes for a long time now

A couple of months post the heartbreaking semi-final loss in the World Cup, the focus has shifted fairly and squarely on to next year's World T20. The Indian team has been in tremendous form in Test and ODI cricket but their recent T20 form has been a little shaky. Out of the last five T20 series that the Men in Blue have played, they have lost two and drawn two with the only series win coming against a not-so-strong West Indies outfit.

Team India certainly hasn't clicked all the boxes when it comes to T20 cricket and they will need some major improvements before the World T20. The team management and selectors have already started to try out a few things in the process of building a strong squad for the tournament. Quite a lot of fringe players have been given chances in the last couple of series. But still there are areas of concerns that need to be addressed. We will look at five players who can be answers to India's problems in T20 cricket and need to be given a go before the World T20.

#5 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube was the talk of the town before IPL 2019. The Mumbai all-rounder fetched five crores in the IPL auction owing to his reputation of being a big-hitter.

Unfortunately, Dube failed miserably in IPL 2019 as he could not live up to expectations. But Dube has shown strong character and has continued his good work in domestic cricket. The BCCI has shown faith in Dube's ability by selecting him in the India A squads despite the IPL drubbing. The 26-year old has been a steady performer for India A since, and with Hardik Pandya's inconsistent run in T20s, it won't be a surprise if Dube makes his India debut sooner rather than later.

Hardik Pandya is not always as consistent in the T20 format as in ODIs.

