5 players who are on the injury list ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Jasprit Bumrah

As the dust settles in on India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Indian fans are slowly but surely getting ready for the ultimate carnival of cricket - the Indian Premier League (IPL). The upcoming 2025 IPL season is among the most anticipated in recent memory for a variety of reasons.

Ad

Some of the all-time legends of Indian cricket could be playing their final three-year cycle of the IPL, starting from the 2025 season. Furthermore, all teams will wear a new look with respect to their squads following the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

While some teams retained their core from last season, others went for a complete overhaul. Yet, amidst all this excitement comes the customary bad news before the start of each IPL season - injuries to a few key players- and the upcoming season is no different.

Ad

Trending

With the 2025 IPL set to begin in ten days, we look at five marquee names that are unfortunately on the injured list.

# 1 Jasprit Bumrah

It is hard to look past ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah when it comes down to star players sidelined by injury before the start of IPL 2025. The 31-year-old suffered a back injury during the final match of the five-Test series in Australia before the Champions Trophy.

Ad

Bumrah has not played a competitive game since and is expected by all accounts to miss the first two weeks of the upcoming IPL season. The champion pacer had a 2024 to remember in the shortest format, winning the Player of the Tournament in India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bumrah was also the lone shining light in an otherwise dismal 2024 IPL season for the Mumbai Indians (MI), picking up 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 16.80 and an economy of 6.48. Despite his heroics, MI finished at the bottom of the points table.

Bumrah's absence in the initial stages will be a massive blow to MI's quest for a resurgent 2025 IPL season.

# 2 Mayank Yadav

Indian pacers and their troubled stories with back injuries have seemingly caught onto the next generation, with speedster Mayank Yadav being the latest example. The 22-year-old thrilled Indian fans with his pace, accuracy, and intimidation, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

Ad

Mayank picked up seven wickets in only four matches at a remarkable average of 12.14 and an economy of 6.99. However, his season was cut short by injury as LSG missed the playoffs for the first time in their three-year history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mayank's rotten luck with injuries continued after his Team India debut in the home T20I series against Bangladesh later in the year. Recent reports in ESPN Cricinfo have suggested that the speedster will likely miss the first half of the 2025 IPL season due to a lumber stress injury.

Having retained Mayank for a whopping ₹ 11 crore, LSG fans will hope for the talented young pacer to return to action as early as possible.

Ad

# 3 Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans were overjoyed when the franchise acquired ace Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for ₹12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The 34-year-old was part of the RCB squad for the 2022 season, when they advanced to the second qualifier of the playoffs.

Hazlewood picked up 20 wickets in 12 outings that season but played only three games for RCB in the following season. After missing the 2024 IPL, the veteran pacer was expected to be the difference-maker to the RCB bowling attack, alongside Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

Ad

However, Hazlewood suffered a side strain injury that ruled him out of the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the end of last year and the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy. The exact timing of his return remains unclear, and RCB fans cannot be blamed for already sensing the elusive IPL title slipping away even before the season begins.

# 4 Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been inarguably the worst-performing IPL franchise over the last decade, missing the playoffs in every season since 2014. However, there was much hope in the build-up to the 2025 campaign after assembling a well-rounded squad at the auction.

Ad

Yet, just as things looked to be trending north, one of their x-factor players, Lockie Ferguson, suffered a hamstring injury before the recent Champions Trophy. Having acquired him for ₹ 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, Lockie was expected to create breakthroughs for PBKS in the middle overs.

However, with no recent updates on his recovery status, the 33-year-old is almost certain to miss at least the initial stages of the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

# 5 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh endured a season to forget in IPL 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Mitchell Marsh and injuries have been a common theme heading into almost every IPL season, and 2025 is no different. The 33-year-old missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

Ad

LSG acquired the Aussie all-rounder's services at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹3.40 crore despite missing major portions of the last three IPL seasons with Delhi Capitals (DC). Marsh only played four games last year, averaging a dismal 15.25 with a highest score of only 23.

With Mayank Yadav already set to miss several games and an uncertain top order being among their biggest weaknesses, Marsh's absence could be a dagger blow for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news