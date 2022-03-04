IPL 2022: 5 players you might not know were once Rohit Sharma's teammates 

Rohit Sharma is the most successful player in Indian Premier League history. The current Mumbai Indians skipper has won six trophies in his career - five as a captain and one as a player.

He started his IPL career with the Deccan Chargers in 2008. Rohit's team took the wooden spoon home in the inaugural IPL season, but they came back stronger and won the championship in 2009. They also made it to the semifinals in 2010.

Surprisingly, the Deccan Chargers released Rohit Sharma from their squad ahead of the 2011 mega auction despite his brilliant performances for the team. He played 45 matches for the team, scoring 1,170 runs at a strike rate of 131.46. The Indian star also took 14 wickets, including a hat-trick.

Still, he was not retained by DC. The Mumbai Indians signed him at the mega auction and the rest is history. When Sharma joined MI, they did not have any IPL trophies but are now the most successful IPL team.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, he is one of the few players to have been a part of all IPL seasons. In this listicle, we will look at his five forgotten teammates.

#1 Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi played 10 IPL matches in his career

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi represented the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural IPL season. He played 10 matches for the team, scoring 81 runs at an average of 10.13.

The leg-spinner picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. IPL 2008 was the only season where Pakistan's players participated in the competition, and Afridi was the only Pakistani player with whom Rohit Sharma shared the dressing room with in the IPL.

#2 Fidel Edwards

Fidel Edwards won IPL 2009 with the Deccan Chargers

Veteran Caribbean pacer Fidel Edwards won the IPL in the only season he played. Edwards turned up for DC in the 2009 season.

Rohit Sharma was the team's vice-captain back then. Edwards scalped five wickets in six games for DC that year.

#3 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh made his IPL debut for the Deccan Chargers in 2010

Not many fans may remember that the player of the match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final, Mitchell Marsh, made his IPL debut for DC in 2010. He played three matches, scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of less than 100.

In the bowling department, the Australian player picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.80. He joined the Pune Warriors after DC released him.

#4 Moises Henriques

Sydney Sixers @SixersBBL Congratulations to our skipper Moises Henriques who passes the huge milestone of playing 100 BBL Games for the club Congratulations to our skipper Moises Henriques who passes the huge milestone of playing 100 BBL Games for the club ❤️ https://t.co/fMLoHwW2pS

Portugal-born Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques was signed by MI along with Rohit Sharma at the 2011 auction. Henriques did not play any matches for MI.

But the all-rounder got an opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was signed by the Mumbai Indians back in 2012. He wasn't that popular back then, but MI decided to rope him in. Since he was inexperienced, Yadav did not get a chance to don the MI jersey in the middle.

The youngster still gained some valuable experience from the veteran players present in the dressing room.

