5 players who need to do well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 to avoid being released for IPL 2024 ft. Devdutt Padikkal

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's premier domestic T20 tournament, got underway on Monday. It is a well-known fact that a lot of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises treat this tournament as a hunting ground.

The teams also look at it as a marker for the form and temperament of the players they are hoping to either recruit or retain in their squads.

This tournament comes at a good time for the players as it will afford them the opportunity to showcase why they should still be considered by the said IPL franchises.

They can also show why they still have not fallen off the radar. The SMAT, which was won by Tamil Nadu last season, will feature some exciting bits of cricket that is bound to enthral spectators from across the country.

Karnataka, Mumbai, Saurashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are among some of the biggest competitors alongside Tamil Nadu for the title this season.

In this listicle, we bring to you five players who need to do well in the SMAT to avoid being released for the IPL next year.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka)

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal, who had a poor outing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023, is in line to face the axe if he does not impress in the ongoing SMAT.

Once the talking point of the entire country, Padikkal seems to have fallen off the radar owing to a dip in form. However, these things happen all the time in the life of a batter, and he does not have to get too worried.

Padikkal is too good a batter to be missing out for extended periods of time, and Karnataka will be hoping that Padikkal, who also played in two T20Is for India in 2021, helps them aim for the championship title.

#2 Kulwant Khejroliya (Madhya Pradesh)

Kulwant Khejroliya (extreme left). (PC: Twitter)

Kulwant Khejroliya, who moved to Madhya Pradesh from Delhi this season, did not feature on a regular basis for the Kolkata Knight Riders this year in the IPL.

If he does not impress in the ongoing SMAT, the Knights may well take the decision to let him go.

The 31-year-old is no spring chicken, but the variety he brings to the table with his left-arm seam often helps his cause. If he does not get amongst the wickets for his new state team, he will not find too many takers for him in the IPL.

#3 Vijay Shankar (Tamil Nadu)

Vijay Shankar in action for India A.

Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar, who became famous for pipping Ambati Rayudu to India's squad for the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, risks being released by the Gujarat Titans for the 2024 edition.

Shankar, who prides on being a batter first, will be keen on boosting Tamil Nadu's chances of retaining the SMAT this season.

Shankar has long since fallen off the radar for India, for whom he played in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is. His future rests on how he does in this tournament.

#4 Karun Nair (Vidarbha)

Karun Nair with the bat in hand, is in action for Northamptonshire.

Named as the replacement for KL Rahul in the 2023 edition of the IPL by Lucknow Super Giants, Karun Nair will need to have a decent time in the middle in the ongoing SMAT if he intends to retain his place.

Having made the move to Vidarbha from Karnataka earlier this year, the only triple centurion for India apart from Virender Sehwag will be keen on stamping his authority.

Nair had a terrific time in the Maharaja Trophy T20 conducted by the KSCA earlier this year and will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form.

#5 Ayush Badoni (Delhi)

Ayush Badoni (PC: ToI)

Ayush Badoni, who scored just one half-century for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL this year, is under serious threat of retaining his spot.

Badoni will be expected to play a critical role for his state Delhi in the SMAT and provide them with the impetus that is needed in the crucial slog overs. Badoni is just 23 years old, so it can be said that his best days are ahead of him.

However, the Super Giants will be hoping for him to put in some decent performances in this tournament before taking the call to either retain or let him go.