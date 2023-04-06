5 players whom RCB can sign as a replacement for Reece Topley in IPL 2023

Reece Topley has been officially ruled out of IPL 2023. The left-arm fast bowler made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Mumbai Indians in their season opener this year. He bowled two overs but could not complete his spell because of a dislocated shoulder.

Initially, reports surfaced online claiming that Reece Topley may miss a couple of matches and return to the field after a few days. However, the head coach of RCB, Sanjay Bangar has confirmed that Topley will miss the remainder of the season.

During a chat with the commentators in the first innings of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, Bangar said that Topley has returned home, and the team will soon sign a replacement.

Here's a list of five players whom RCB can target as a replacement.

#1 Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement in IPL 2021, but he did not receive any opportunities to play. Chameera then joined Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and scalped nine wickets in 12 matches.

LSG did not retain him for IPL 2023 and he remained unsold at the auction. The fast bowler recently made his return to the field after an injury, and he can be a decent replacement for Reece Topley.

#2 Matt Henry

Matt Henry is another fast bowler who recently returned from injury. The right-arm fast bowler has express pace. He has represented the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before.

Henry can partner with Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel to trouble the opposition batters in RCB's pace attack. He remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction but the fast bowler can be a fantastic addition to the RCB squad.

#3 George Garton

Along with Dushmantha Chameera, RCB had also signed George Garton as a replacement in IPL 2021. Garton played five matches for the Bangalore-based franchise, scalping three wickets.

The England pacer remained unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. However, since he is a left-arm bowling option like Reece Topley, RCB can consider giving a chance to Garton.

#4 Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka has been quite impressive in his brief white-ball career for Sri Lanka so far. He has bagged 12 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 18. The left-arm pacer stole the show in the Asia Cup match against India last year.

Playing in Dubai, Madushanka scalped the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda. He dismissed Kohli for a duck. Hence, RCB can think of roping him in as a replacement.

#5 Dominic Drakes

Dominic Drakes is another decent left-arm fast-bowling option whom Royal Challengers Bangalore can consider signing for IPL 2023. Drakes has played 43 T20 matches, scoring 264 runs and picking up 43 wickets.

An interesting fact about Drakes is that he is yet to play an IPL match but he has already won the title twice. In 2021, he won the championship with Chennai Super Kings, while in 2022, he was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad that won the tournament.

Perhaps, Darkes provide the luck factor which RCB need to win the IPL 2023 title.

