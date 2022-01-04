5 players Royal Challengers Bangalore signed but never played a game for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined the IPL in 2008 and have been a part of every IPL season played since then.

The Bangalore-based franchise has qualified for the playoffs multiple times and even reached the final thrice. However, RCB are yet to win their maiden title.

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lifted the IPL trophy, they have been home to some of the biggest names in world cricket.

These include Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen, Ross Taylor and TM Dilshan, among several others.

While the aforementioned names represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in multiple matches, the following five players never got an opportunity to don the RCB jersey despite receiving a contract from the Bangalore-based franchise.

#1 Nuwan Pradeep - Joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2011

Nuwan Pradeep has taken more than 100 wickets in international cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore raised many eyebrows when they roped in Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep for the 2011 IPL season. Pradeep was yet to make his white-ball debut for Sri Lanka back then.

As expected, the Sri Lankan player warmed the benches at RCB the entire season. The Bangalore-based franchise soon released him from their squad.

#2 Nathan Bracken - Joined RCB in 2008

Nathan Bracken in action for New South Wales Blues

Nathan Bracken was a member of the Australian Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2007. The left-arm pacer received an IPL contract from Royal Challengers Bangalore a year after winning the 50-over World Cup.

While RCB retained him in their squad for the 2009 season, Bracken never played a game for the team because of injury issues.

#3 Subramaniam Badrinath - Joined RCB in IPL 2015

Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath played 95 IPL matches for the Chennai Super Kings before moving to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015.

Although Badrinath had a great IPL record, RCB did not use him in their playing XI for any of the matches. It ultimately proved to be Badrinath's last IPL season.

#4 Steve Smith - Joined RCB in 2010

Steve Smith is a former Australian captain

Reckoned by many as the best batter in the world right now, Steve Smith joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2010. Back then, he was considered a leg-spin bowling all-rounder.

Smith did not play a single match for the Bangalore-based franchise and returned to the auction pool in 2011, where he was signed by Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

#5 Nathan Coulter Nile - Joined RCB in IPL 2018

Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter Nile joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018. The Bangalore-based franchise opted for his services in the 2019 season as well, but the Aussie star could not play a single match for the team due to injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Corey Anderson replaced Coulter Nile in the RCB squad for the 2018 season, while in 2019, Dale Steyn came in as an injury replacement for him.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar