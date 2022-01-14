5 players who were signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad but never played a game for SRH in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013. Before their arrival, the Deccan Chargers played five IPL seasons from 2008 to 2012. The team's exit prompted the BCCI to invite fresh tenders for a new franchise. Sun TV won the rights and named the franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Over the last nine years, SRH have been one of the most consistent outfits in the IPL. They have won the title once, besides qualifying for the playoffs six times.

Some great players like Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Dale Steyn, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan have represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL careers.

While the above-mentioned names got to play multiple games for SRH, the following five players never played for the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise despite earning a contract from them.

#1 Chris Lynn - Joined SRH in 2013

Chris Lynn is one of the top hard-hitters in the T20 world

Australia's explosive batter Chris Lynn made his IPL debut for the Deccan Chargers in 2012. A year later, the Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him, but the franchise never included him in their playing XI.

Lynn returned to the auction pool after the 2013 season. The Kolkata Knight Riders signed him at the 2014 mega auction, and he became a match-winner for his new franchise.

#2 Sudeep Tyagi - Joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013

Former Indian fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi made a name for himself with his excellent performances for the Chennai Super Kings in the initial few IPL seasons. The right-arm pacer joined the Sunrisers in 2013, but did not play a game for the team.

IPL 2013 proved to be Tyagi's last season. He has now retired from the IPL and plays in overseas leagues.

#3 Nathan McCullum - Joined SRH in 2013

Nathan McCullum played for New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's brother Nathan McCullum has played only two matches in his IPL career. The Pune Warriors were the first team to sign him, and he played a couple of games for them.

In 2013, McCullum moved to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the Orange Army did not select him in their playing XI. The off-spinner did not return to the IPL after that season.

#4 Clint McKay - Joined SRH in 2013

Clint McKay played two matches in his IPL career

Like Nathan McCullum, Clint McKay played two matches in his IPL career. Incidentally, both came for a Maharashtra-based franchise. While McCullum played for Pune Warriors, McKay was a member of the Mumbai Indians team.

The former Australian pacer moved to SRH in 2013. He did not play a single match that year and never had another IPL contract in his career.

#5 Brendan Taylor - Signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014

Very few Zimbabwean cricketers have been a part of the IPL since its inception. Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor bagged his maiden IPL contract in 2014, when SRH bid ₹30 lakh for him.

While Taylor was a very talented player, he never got a chance to show his skills in the IPL. The right-handed batter retired from all forms of international cricket last year.

