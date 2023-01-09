5 players who were unsold at IPL auction but will play for IPL-owned franchises in SA20

SA20 2023 will begin tomorrow evening (January 10) at 5:30 pm local time with a clash between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals in Cape Town. This is the inaugural edition of South Africa's new T20 league, which promises to revive the fan following of the sport in the rainbow nation.

Six IPL teams, namely SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, have their sister franchises in SA20 2023. The names of the six teams are SunRisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Jo'burg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants.

Like the IPL, there was a player auction ahead of the inaugural SA20 tournament, where players from different parts of the world earned contracts from the six franchises.

Interestingly, a few players have better salaries in SA20 compared to IPL, while some names remained unsold at the IPL auction but were picked by the same owners for SA20. We look at five such players.

#1 Wayne Parnell, Pretoria Capitals

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Five of the six team captains in SA20 have IPL contracts. Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell is the only one who remained unsold at the IPL auction which took place last December in Kochi.

Parnell has a decent record in T20 cricket. The left-arm fast bowler has also represented a couple of IPL teams in the past. However, there was no interest for his services at the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen, MI Cape Town

Australia v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image: Getty)

Rassie van der Dussen is one of the top batters in South African cricket at the moment. However, there was no demand for him at the IPL 2023 auction. He played for the Rajasthan Royals last season but remained unsold for the 2023 season.

The South African player will turn up for MI Cape Town in SA20 2023. He will be keen to bring his 'A' game to the table and return to the IPL as a replacement signing.

#3 Corbin Bosch, Paarl Royals

Blake Linder @BlakeBcl

Ridiculous!!!🤌🏼🏏 Corbin Bosch you did not just- Excuse me what- How??Ridiculous!!!🤌🏼🏏 Corbin Bosch you did not just- Excuse me what- How??Ridiculous!!!🤌🏼🏏🔥 https://t.co/ysbrJrIQVN

Young all-rounder Corbin Bosch was one of the players signed by the Paarl Royals before the auction in South Africa's T20 league. Bosch is a right-arm fast bowler who can also smack big shots with the willow.

While Bosch has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL in the past, he remained unsold at this season's auction.

#4 Dilshan Madushanka, Durban's Super Giants

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka- DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

It was a little surprising to see Dilshan Madushanka fail to attract any bidders at the IPL 2023 auction. The left-arm fast bowler from Sri Lanka has performed well in his short T20I career.

Madushanaka failed to earn his maiden IPL deal but earned a contract from Durban's Super Giants for the upcoming tournament in South Africa.

#5 George Garton, Jo'burg Super Kings

England Nets Session (Image: Getty)

England all-rounder George Garton has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Garton is a match-winner in the shorter formats of the game but he remained unsold at the mini IPL Auction.

Garton will don the Jo'burg Super Kings in the upcoming T20 league in South Africa. He will join forces with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shephard, Gerald Coetzee and Lewis Gregory in the team's pace attack.

