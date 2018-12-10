5 Players who are likely to go unsold in 2019 IPL Auction

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2018, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

1003 Players have registered for 2019 IPL Auction

IPL 2019 Auction is just over a week away. As many as 1003 players have registered for the 2019 IPL Auction with 232 being the foreigners. As per the reports of IPL's Media Advisory, 70 spots are up for the grabs for which 800 uncapped players, 200 capped players, and three players from Associate Nations will fight it out in the virtual battle at a hotel in Jaipur on 18th of December.

It is worthy to note that, out of 800 uncapped players 746 are Indians. This time around IPL has created a record in itself as for the first time in its history players from nine states namely Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, and Puducherry have enrolled for the extravagant league.

All the 1003 players will not go under the hammer on 18th December as all the eight franchises will have to submit their list of chosen players whose before 5:00 PM today (10th December) who in turn will make the 2019 IPL Player Auction list and will eventually be called out at the auction.

Among the shortlisted players, plenty will go unsold at the auction as there are only 70 spots up for the grabs at 2019 IPL Auction. With minimal places to deal with, the franchises will look to spend their purse judiciously as they have been doing in the preceding years.

Thus, with cut-throat competition at 2019 IPL Auction, we could see quite a few players going unsold. Hence, in this feature, we will have a look at five players who are likely to go unsold at the 2019 IPL Auction.

#5 Vinay Kumar (Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018)

The experienced campaigner from Karnataka, Vinay Kumar, has played 105 games in the history of IPL. The medium pacer began his IPL tourney as a mediocre bowler. Howbeit, come the 2010 season, Vinay showed his potential as he scalped 16 wickets in that season. Kumar only raised his bar as he went on to grab 12, 19, and 23 wickets in 2011, 2012, and 2013 respectively.

Howbeit, with 2014 season, the Karnataka bowler showed a slump in his wicket-tally which reduced consistently with each season passing by. Kumar hit his low in IPL 2018 where he played only two matches and was able to take only two wickets with a sky-rocketing economy rate of 16.95. Owing to which, KKR decided to release Vinay Kumar for the upcoming edition of IPL.

Thus, with plummetting form and age not on his side, Vinay Kumar isn't expected to get any bids at the 2019 IPL Auction and is likely to be one of few experienced campaigners who is presumed to go unsold at the auction.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement