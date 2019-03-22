×
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for Kings XI Punjab

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
455   //    22 Mar 2019, 17:37 IST

Gayle and Rahul will be important for KXIP's chances in IPL 2019
Gayle and Rahul will be important for KXIP's chances in IPL 2019

After starting the season well, Kings XI Punjab lost momentum in the middle part of the tournament and eventually failed to reach the playoffs once again. Even though the team struggled to perform, the openers did exceptionally well throughout the season.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were in good form and played some stunning innings at the top of the order. Also, considering the fact that the Kings does not have a strong middle order, the onus will be on the openers to not only provide quick starts to the team but also play long innings.

Apart from the openers that the team had last season, the Kings have added a couple more players who can open in the squad. Here are the 5 players who can open the innings for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. 

#5 Prabhsimran Singh

KXIP might gamble with Prabhsimran at the top of the order
KXIP might gamble with Prabhsimran at the top of the order

Kings XI Punjab surprised a lot of people when they spent big bucks on the young Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh. The youngster, who does not have much domestic experience behind him, plays in the middle order and is known for his big hitting. However, Kings can use him as an opener to express himself more and bat more freely. 

#4 Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has the experience of opening the innings in the past
Mandeep Singh has the experience of opening the innings in the past

Mandeep Singh will be back in the Punjab side after playing for RCB for 5 years. The local lad is normally used as a floater by his teams as he is capable of batting anywhere in the order. Interestingly, Mandeep earned a name for himself in IPL playing as an opener for the Kings. Considering his strong record as an opener, the 27-year-old can be back in the top order.

1 / 3 NEXT
CricWiz
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
